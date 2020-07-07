Jim Flaherty Joins Emergent Connect as National Development Manager to Expand PACs / RIS services.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Connect, LLC announced today that it has hired Jim Flaherty as National Business Development Manager to expand is SaaS offerings. Jim Flaherty joins the company from ScImage where he held several roles. Jim brings to Emergent Connect 17 years' experience in the PACs industry with a track of record leading sales, go-to-market operations and developing new markets to drive triple digit growth.