Jim Flaherty Joins Emergent Connect as National Development Manager to Expand PACs / RIS services.
Jul 07, 2020, 14:38 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Connect, LLC announced today that it has hired Jim Flaherty as National Business Development Manager to expand is SaaS offerings. Jim Flaherty joins the company from ScImage where he held several roles. Jim brings to Emergent Connect 17 years' experience in the PACs industry with a track of record leading sales, go-to-market operations and developing new markets to drive triple digit growth.
Company
Founded in 2011, Emergent Connect provides 100% cloud-based software solutions for the Healthcare Industry. Specialized in Radiology solutions that are designed and built to support small and large radiology practices. Since the healthcare landscape is constantly changing, Emergent is consistently adapting their solutions to remain at the cutting edge of healthcare technology.
Contact Details
Michael Spears
479-774-8846
[email protected]
For more information please visit
https://www.emergentconnect.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/emergent-connect-llc/
SOURCE Emergent Connect, LLC