Jim Kelly Announced as Keynote Speaker at the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders, named former NFL quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jim Kelly as a keynote speaker for the 2020 NASP Annual Meeting & Expo. Kelly's keynote presentation will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m., at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, D.C.

Kelly played his eleven seasons in the NFL all with the Buffalo Bills. His hallmark is his toughness. From facing a career-threatening injury in his college days to leading the Buffalo Bills to an unprecedented four straight AFC championships, Kelly's toughness has been tested time and again. After Kelly retired from the NFL, his only son, Hunter, was diagnosed with a fatal neurological condition, called Krabbe disease. Kelly and his wife, Jill, established the Hunter's Hope Foundation to raise awareness and fund research for a cure for Krabbe disease and other leukodystrophies. They are also advocates for universal screening of newborns. Hunter died at age eight on August 5, 2005.

On June 3, 2013, Kelly was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of cancer, in his upper jaw. He underwent surgery at a hospital in Buffalo, New York, and went into remission. In March 2014, Kelly's cancer returned, and he underwent radiation and chemotherapy treatments. Doctors confirmed in September 2014 that he was cancer free. On March 1, 2018, he was diagnosed with cancer again. The cancer was surgically removed, and doctors began reconstructive surgery on Kelly's upper jaw. After the surgery, he was again cancer free.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce Jim Kelly as a keynote speaker," said Sheila M. Arquette, RPH, NASP Executive Director. "His accomplishments on the football field are remarkable. He has overcome tremendous adversity and tragedy, and his triumphs and accomplishments off the field are even more extraordinatory. Kelly and his wife, Jill, have helped to increase awareness and education about Krabbe disease and other leukodystrophies. Through their foundation, they have helped to further research for life-saving treatments and hope for a cure. Kelly Tough means finding strength in weakness, hope in the midst of heartache, and joy in spite of suffering and I am so excited to welcome one of my hometown's heroes to the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo and have him share his inspiring and interactive message of hope and resiliency with our conference attendees."

The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo hosts over 1,200 specialty pharmacy professionals, including senior level executives, pharmacy directors, staff pharmacists, consultants and other management-level personnel, from specialty pharmacy providers, infusion pharmacies, pharma and biotech manufacturers, institutional pharmacies, managed care organizations, data management and analytic organizations, group purchasing organizations, distributors, and suppliers to the industry.

The annual event features conference workshops, educational programs and panel discussions, continuing legal education and continuing pharmacist education credits, a specialty pharmacist certification exam preparation course, posters and abstracts, industry awards and recognitions, and a large exhibit hall.

Don't miss Kelly's powerful message. For additional information and to register for the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo, please visit naspmeeting.com. Discounted registration rates are available through May 31.

About NASP

NASP is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization and is the only nonprofit national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry, including the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, health plans and integrated delivery systems, wholesalers, group purchasing organizations and pharmacy benefit managers. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services.

The association provides an online education center offering accredited continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that offers education sessions and continuing education credits, and is the only organization that offers a certification program for specialty pharmacists. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers and distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With over 125 corporate members and 2,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

