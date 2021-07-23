Jim M. Weber DC, IHS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim M. Weber DC, IHS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Doctor for his exemplary contributions in the field of medicine and his unwavering dedication at Quantum Chiropractic.

Jim M. Weber DC, IHS

As a highly respected chiropractor, Dr. Weber practices from his office at 4420 24th Street in Sacramento, California. At this location, he assists patients with an array of health conditions, including migraines, back pain (neck, mid-back, and lower back), sciatica, autoimmune disease, gut disorders (e.g., GERD, SIBO, and IBS), extremity issues (e.g., plantar fasciitis, tennis elbow, and carpal tunnel), and blood sugar disorders. The services he provides are gentle chiropractic therapies, craniopathy, Chiropractic Manipulative Reflex Technique (CMRT), extremity adjustments, and customized nutritional guidance based on laboratory analysis.

Dr. Weber incorporates hands-on therapy rooted in anatomy and physiology. He uses Sacro-Occipital Technique (SOT), a whole-body analysis that evaluates top-to-bottom structural integrity and assessing vasculature tone. Dr. Weber holds an advanced certification for Sacro- Occipital Research Society International (SORSI) and instructs SORSI members.

In 2019, Dr. Weber wrote the book Bringing It All Together: The Chiropractic Perspective for Better Structural and Functional Health. This book provides what he calls a roadmap to help readers better understand their bodies' biomechanics.

Dr. Weber applies his clinical experience to help patients of all ages. Quantum Chiropractic Incorporated is operated by Dr. Weber and his wife, Dr. Pauline. Dr. Pauline is especially interested in pediatric disorders, while Dr. Weber's special interest is in blood-sugar and gut-related disorders. Their strength is in working with chronic, often complex, patient conditions. At Quantum Chiropractic, they strive for excellence and are continually expanding their range of therapies in both chiropractic and functional medicine.

As a testament to his excellence, Dr. Weber was named Top Chiropractor 2020 and featured as Top Chiropractor in Sacramento Magazine.



On a personal note, Dr. Weber enjoys martial arts, trail running, and exercise training in his spare time.



