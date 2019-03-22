Jim Pyne Assumes Role of Chief Partnership Officer at Wheels Up and Announces New Partnership Strategy Focused on Tentpole Experiences and Robust Cross-Channel Marketing Opportunities

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the revolutionary membership based private aviation company, announces that Jim Pyne is now assuming the role as its Chief Partnership Officer alongside a preview of the company's vision to align with complementary brands that value exposure to Wheels Up Members. Potential partners will be able to explore marketing opportunities via the following platforms: signature experiences, ambassador events, in-flight activations, digital integrations and member communications.

Wheels Up serves as the trusted private aviation solution for thousands of individuals, families and businesses and does not require the ownership of an asset, a long-term agreement or a minimum hours' commitment. Since inception, just over 5 years ago, Wheels Up has over 5,000 members and is recognized as an industry leading brand.

"We are thrilled to officially announce that Jim, who's been a mainstay and leading contributor to our sales organization over these past five years, will take on this additional responsibility for us," said Co-Founder and CEO Kenny Dichter. "Jim's extensive experience and expertise in the sponsorship and partnership world make him an ideal choice to lead our efforts in this growing area to support the Wheels Up brand and our business objectives."

Pyne, a founding partner at Wheels Up, has a long history in the partnership space. Before Wheels Up, Jim served as the Chief Partnership Officer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and prior to that, with IMG as their Vice President of National Sales. The Buccaneers were ranked number one in the NFL for new business under Pyne's leadership. Pyne sold the largest sponsorship in college sports history to UPS while at IMG. Prior to Pyne's years in business, he was an NFL starting offensive lineman for 9 seasons and was the team captain for the Cleveland Browns and their Walter Payton Man of The Year recipient in 1999.

"Kenny has built an amazing company and brand with Wheels Up, and to date, the company has had great success with experiential marketing, working with an impressive roster of existing partner brands," said Jim Pyne. "Our legendary member benefits have become synonymous with sports events and we are looking to now expand and diversify to match the passion points of our customer base. Our new strategy will integrate our events platform, as well as create cross-marketing initiatives that will help us to scale our business in the air and on the ground."

Pyne graduated with a BS in marketing from Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech named their offensive line meeting room the "Jim Pyne room", retired his number 73 and put him in their Hall of Fame. Pyne was named a legend of the ACC last year.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a revolutionary membership-based private aviation company that significantly reduces the upfront costs to fly privately, while providing unparalleled flexibility, service and safety. Created and led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up offers guaranteed access up to 365 days a year and with as little as 24 hours' notice to a private fleet of King Air 350i, Citation Excel/XLS and Citation X aircraft to Wheels Up Core and Business Members. Wheels Up Members can also make use of the Charter Marketplace for access to safety-vetted and verified off-fleet aircraft in North America and Europe. With the cutting-edge Wheels Up mobile app, members can seamlessly book flights, manage their accounts, participate in ride-share opportunities and select Hot Flights, a selection of one-way "empty leg" flights that are posted daily to the app and updated in real time. Members also have access to Wheels Down, a program featuring exclusive events and experiences, unique partner benefits and a full-service luxury concierge.

*Wheels Up does not operate aircraft; FAA licensed, and DOT registered air carriers participating in the program exercise full operational control of all flights offered by or arranged through Wheels Up. All aircraft owned or leased by Wheels Up are leased to the operating air carrier and are operated exclusively by that air carrier. For details regarding specific Wheels Up programs, please visit wheelsup.com. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Google.

