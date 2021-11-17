Jim Roosevelt, Health Plan Executive, Joins miR Scientific as Advisory Board Member

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- miR Scientific, LLC announces the appointment of James 'Jim' Roosevelt, Jr., a senior executive in health plan leadership and healthcare policy, as Advisory Board Member. Roosevelt's appointment advances a key element of the Company's expansion in preparation for the global commercialization of its breakthrough product, the miR Sentinel™ Prostate Cancer Test – an award-winning, non-invasive, standalone urine-based test intended for the accurate detection, classification and monitoring of prostate cancer.

Mr. Roosevelt will work closely with Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO Sam Salman to partner with leading health plans, healthcare providers and policymakers to advance miR Scientific's mission to transform cancer management worldwide.

As the former CEO of Tufts Health Plan, Mr. Roosevelt led a remarkable turnaround that nearly doubled membership and achieved consistent profits while attaining #1 ranking in the United States from the National Committee for Quality and Assurance. Previously, he served as Associate Commissioner of the U.S. Social Security Administration.

"Throughout his distinguished career, Jim has made an indelible impact on the organizations he led and strategically advised," said Sam Salman, miR Scientific's Chairman and CEO. "As extraordinary as his track-record of measurable achievement has been, we at miR Scientific are most enthused about Jim's ability to bring win-win innovation to maximize inclusion, equity and value-based care to communities and health systems with which we seek to serve and collaborate."

miR Scientific is now focused on strategic partnerships with innovative payors and its leadership team believes that successful partnerships require deep knowledge of the public and private sectors to maximize value-based care transformation. miR Scientific sought proven leadership in this sector and found it in Jim Roosevelt Jr.'s exemplary leadership as a health plan executive.

"Joining as an Advisor for miR Scientific with the broad mandate to catalyze the company's partnerships with the health plan ecosystem represents an extraordinary opportunity to improve the quality of care for patients as well as their communities in need of breakthrough cancer management," said Jim Roosevelt. "I look forward to working with miR Scientific as it expands in the United States and globally."

The miR Sentinel™ Prostate Test is expected to soon be commercially available in the United States.

About miR Scientific

miR Scientific, LLC is a healthcare company committed to transforming global cancer management by providing early and highly accurate detection, characterization, and monitoring of disease. The Company has developed the miR Disease Management Platform®, a proprietary, non-invasive platform for the effective management of targeted diseases, initially focused on urological cancers. The platform powers the miR Sentinel® Prostate Cancer Test, a liquid biopsy urine test that can accurately detect, classify, and monitor prostate cancer based on the interrogation of small-non-coding RNAs extracted from non-DRE urinary exosomes. miR Scientific is developing interoperable products and services necessary to revolutionize the standards of care supporting urologic oncology, including for prostate, bladder, and other urothelial cancers. Such new standards are urgently needed given the prevalence of these cancers and their debilitating burden globally. miR Scientific is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of Impact NRS LLC, headquartered in New York City with operating subsidiaries in Israel, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

