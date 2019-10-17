Jimi Hendrix Collection™ from Strax Technologies: Includes Photos, Handwritten Lyrics, Artwork, Cover Images

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strax Technologies Inc., the innovative company behind a new wave of digital art and augmented reality art collections, has announced the global launch of the Jimi Hendrix Collection™. The news comes as a result of a global merchandise license agreement with Authentic Hendrix, LLC, a division of Experience Hendrix, L.L.C., headed by CEO/President Janie Hendrix.

Jimi Hendrix : Machine Gun Handwritten Lyrics Jimi Hendrix : Watercolor Mountains

The pact calls for the creation and development of a series of compelling limited editions of Jimi Hendrix's own artworks, iconic photographs of the legendary performer, rare releases of handwritten lyrics and album cover art that spotlight Hendrix as the multi-dimensional artist he truly was.

Strax Technologies Inc, under its StraxArt™ brand, intends to incorporate unique and imaginative visual art elements to produce a rare collection of important and accessible works. These are based on Jimi Hendrix's poetic writing, musical expression, visual art and gift of integrating a profound cultural awareness into all of these entities.

While Jimi Hendrix was a prolific artist on many levels, he had an abiding interest in visual art which evolved over his years as a performer. The Jimi Hendrix Collection™ is predicated on the philosophy that fine art can only be appreciated to the extent that it can be accessed. StraxArt's program of digitizing fine art for both preservation and accessibility was a natural fit with Authentic Hendrix's policy of making graphic pieces associated with Jimi Hendrix more generally available. The two organizations came together to develop and assemble a rare collection of limited-edition Jimi Hendrix-related pieces, many of which have never been displayed or available for purchase.

"Jimi's versatility and array of artistic talent was part of what made him so amazing. His gift was so enormous that it expanded into a surprising range of art forms," said Janie Hendrix, CEO/President of the Hendrix family companies. "Together with StraxArt, we have produced a beautiful collection that represents the many dimensions of Jimi's artistry. We're excited to offer these exclusive pieces, designed with those who love Jimi in mind."

"Our process model enables StraxArt to offer limited edition framed prints of Jimi Hendrix pieces at a price that is accessible to everyone," says Eric Singleton, co-founder and advisor to Strax Technologies, Inc. "It was crucial to make these incredible works available without any compromise on quality. StraxArt uses pigment inks, sustainably sourced framing and 100% museum quality papers for a true heirloom product that embraces the spirit of fine art and the spirit of Jimi – one of the most important aspects of our mission."

The Jimi Hendrix Collection™ displays a wide range of these rare, digitized Hendrix originals available as heirloom-quality framed prints for sale. View the collection at www.jimihendrixcollection.com

The "Jimi Hendrix Collection™" is printed with the Authentic Hendrix seal certifying their authenticity. Jimi's authorized signature is placed on every piece. Framing, if desired, includes a special double-mat, stunning purple suede underlay with quarter-inch white and framed in black, silver, or gold. The results are breathtaking. Each limited-edition print comes complete with an Authentic Hendrix Certificate of Authenticity. Strax Technologies will continue to present new limited-edition works going forward and will also hold select live events fulfilling the mission to make the art of Jimi Hendrix accessible to millions of fans worldwide.

About Authentic Hendrix, LLC:

Founded by Jimi Hendrix's father, James "Al" Hendrix, and owned and operated by members of the family personally chosen by Al; Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. and its wholly owned subsidiary Authentic Hendrix, LLC, manage the Jimi Hendrix copyrights and trademarks worldwide. Their administration and exclusive rights to Jimi Hendrix's music and lyrics, plus an extensive photo archive, helps create a legacy of products that mirror Jimi's own creative vision. Visit us online at http://www.jimihendrix.com

About Strax Technologies Inc.

Strax Technologies is changing the way visual art, musical expression, and film content is experienced around the world. We are a forward-thinking technology company focused on democratizing access to the world's great artists and their artistic expression. Visit us online at http://www.jimihendrixcollection.com

Contact:

Richard Shelby

415-855-0874

226500@email4pr.com

SOURCE Strax Technologies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jimihendrixcollection.com/

