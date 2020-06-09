Jimmy Bogard is named Headspring's first-ever Technical Fellow

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headspring has named speaker and software architect, Jimmy Bogard, as the inaugural member of their Technical Fellows program . CEO Dustin Wells established the program to recognize individuals demonstrating industry-leading and paradigm-shifting thought leadership in the technical world. Technical Fellow is the highest honor someone at Headspring can receive. Membership is open to the community via invitation or peer-nomination only.

The program is focused on amplifying the impact of emerging leaders and helping them expand their influence through technical leadership, thought leadership, and mentorship. The goal is to enable leaders to connect and cultivate their talents in a meaningful way. Fellows are growth-minded individuals, recognized for their lifelong commitment to learning and leading through contribution.

Bogard has been affiliated with Headspring for 13 years, most recently as their Chief Architect. He is a sought-after presenter on the global conference circuit and has led software strategy for countless Headspring clients. Having helped shape and grow Headspring itself, he will now play a lead role in designing the Technical Fellows program.

"Jimmy's contribution to Headspring has been transformational," says Wells. "We look forward to expanding our impact together through this program."

As a Technical Fellow, Bogard will continue to provide technical direction and architectural guidance for Headspring. He'll mentor and advise internal teams while contributing to development and strategy for Headspring clients.

"I'm humbled to receive this honor and I'm excited to start this new journey," Bogard commented. "I've been fortunate to have so many great mentors to lean on throughout my career, and I look forward to helping others become better mentors and leaders."

About Headspring

Headspring is a software strategy and development consultancy that designs technology solutions to solve complex problems for partners across the country. From application development and enterprise architecture to full-on IT modernization, Headspring's solutions are designed to help their partners move faster, work better, and stand out in a shifting market.

