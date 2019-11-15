Jimmy Jiménez's New Book Volleyfireball, Is An Exciting Story About A Dangerous Sport, Where The Team Must Be The Best So They Will Not Die Playing

Jimmy Jiménez tells readers: "This script is about former Olympic medallions in volleyball that were abandoned by their leader. During that time, they became theater comedians. His former leader returns to offer them to participate in volleyball competitions with the fireball, with a higher net, and high voltage, and the widest court, the teams are made up of six men and one female, the female is called the queen, who must beware of the hunter, always receives the second pass and stays with the ball until is reached by the hitter spiker, if one of those shots gives one hundred percent strength on the ground, it will catch fire burning the players."

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Jimmy Jiménez's amazing book, Volleyfireball brings us a world of strength and determination to win a mortal game at any cost.

Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase Volleyfireball at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028744/Jimmy_Jim_nez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com/

