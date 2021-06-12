Jimmy Mistry Launches Della Leaders Club, World's First Business Platform, Helping Leaders Evolve from a Life of Success to A Life of Significance

Della Leaders Club is a Global Community that is eager to contribute and give back to society. Tweet this

"After designing for some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, celebrities and socialites over the last 25 years, I observed that they were hungry to learn and stay ahead of the curve," said Mistry, Founder and Chairman of Della Leaders Club.

This translated to their need to contribute and give back to society, which resonated with his own record of social entrepreneurship. This Global Community is made up of members who are all keen to share their experiences, knowledge, and domain expertise to enrich the lives of members and create transformative leaders. Della Leaders Club defines a transformative leader as someone who will Re-invigorate a company, Re-invent an industry and Re-boot society.

Della Leaders Club has over 2,000 Global Honorary Committee Members across 15 cities globally. Cities include New York, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore.

The purpose of the technology platform is to give ready-to-apply business knowledge across 26 management and lifestyle disciplines covering the latest trends to keep business leaders ahead of the curve. DLC concept has already gone viral, hence we have successfully been able to onboard men and women of eminence coming from IVY leagues and their alumni associations to 9 unicorn start up founders, EO, YPO members, Forbes listers, NYC Best Sellers, Grammy Award Winners, Top Government Attorneys and UN affiliates. The organization lives by an ethos of diversity and equality that encompasses all nationalities, faiths, genders and ages and area tied together by the spirit of entrepreneurship.

