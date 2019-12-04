Jingle Jam: Youfit Health Clubs To Hold Specialty YouGX Classes This Holiday Season

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youfit Health Clubs is serving up some holiday cheer for YOU! During the week of December 9 - 14, all Youfit locations with YouGX group exercise classes will host holiday-themed classes to make the season bright and members and guests can enjoy free classes all week.

"There's no better time to make a positive change than the holidays," said Mindy Clarke, YouGX National Director at Youfit Health Clubs. "We hope that these fun classes will inspire our members and guests to try something new. Whether you are looking to shake up your daily routine or simply stay active during the holiday season, Jingle Jam is the perfect opportunity to do both."

Jingle Jam attendees can also enter a raffle to win 2020 New Years sunglasses and one FREE month Lime Card membership by doing at least one of 3 things:

Attend a class

Bring a guest

Write on a post-it note (provided by front desk staff) what you're thankful for in 2019 and what your goals are for 2020 and add it to Youfit's 2020 post-it wall

Members and guests are also encouraged to post photos of their Jingle Jam experience using the hashtag #YouGXJingleJam and tagging @youfithealthclubs on social media.

While experiencing all Youfit has to offer, be sure to inquire about the awesome membership options. The exclusive Lime Card membership gives members access to all Youfit locations and unlimited use of their amenities, such as YouGX group exercise classes where available. Plus, Lime Card members enjoy unlimited guest passes and half-price beverages from Youfit's coolers. All Youfit members also receive a free fitness assessment with a certified YouCoach personal trainer.

To learn more about Youfit Health Clubs and YouGX class schedules near YOU, visit youfit.com/yougx-schedules .

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit is where YOU fit in! Founded in 2008, CEO Rick Berks created an environment that is focused on health, wellness, and affordability for anyone that visits one of the 110+ locations nationwide. With membership rates starting at $10 per month, Youfit is the gym that's about one thing only: you. Each Youfit location is full of top-notch, plentiful equipment accompanied by friendly, welcoming staff. Great amenities such as group exercise classes, massage chairs, childcare and more are available at select locations. For more information, visit www.youfit.com .

