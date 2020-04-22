Jingrong Town Has Introduced 75 Incubators, Including TUSHOLDINGS, JD Cloud and FENOX

CHENGDU, China, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 16, in response to the epidemic, the current economic downturn and investment attraction difficulties, among other issues, the Investment Promotion Department of the Management Committee of the Chengdu Innovation and Entrepreneurship Demonstration Base organized the 2020 Chengdu Investment Promotion Hundred-Day Competition -- the Jingrong Salon for Shared Innovation. Through the salon, Pidu district's investment environment and Jingrong's carrier firms were promoted, and Pidu's policies for innovation and entrepreneurship were explained in detail. The Jingrong Town Investment Alliance was also established with the intent of working together with enterprises to share new opportunities and create a new future!

At present, Jingrong town has renovated and built an innovation and entrepreneurship space of 1.219 million square meters. It has introduced 75 incubation platforms such as TUSHOLDINGS, JD Cloud, FENOX and Cyzone, and it has created two national incubators, 13 provincial incubators and three municipal incubators (maker spaces). It has gathered together over 106,000 makers, having attracted 59 high-level professionals from a variety of talent programs, including two academy fellows and "Thousand Talent Program" experts. Jingrong has established a maker mentor group of more than 100 people, and it has introduced 27 leading enterprises, including Megvii and Tomi International. In addition, it has produced 23 potential unicorn companies, and it has established friendly city relations with Dublin (California) in the US and Raunheim in Germany. On top of these achievements, Jingrong has established five provincial and municipal engineering laboratories, including a big data industrial technology research institute in Chengdu and an artificial intelligence industry research institute. It has implemented 141 industrialization projects and is home to 32 designated high-tech enterprises with a total of RMB 28 billion in high-tech industry output value. Jingrong has promoted Chengdu's talent-attraction plan and built 1,676 fully furnished, fully equipped maker apartments. It has 39 public platforms for innovation and entrepreneurship, 25 funds of various types and a total of 46 listed companies.

Jingrong is one of the first 28 pilot bases for innovation and entrepreneurship in China and one of Chengdu's three "crowd innovation" spaces. With access to Pidu's abundant institutes of higher learning, complete industrial facilities and ample space resources, the town upholds international standards, maintains market-oriented operations and offers professional services, placing it shoulder to shoulder with Optics Valley and Silicon Valley as it turns itself into a global innovation center. Through policy incentives, complete supporting facilities, optimized services, platform sharing and vertical industry chain incubation, it is accelerating the accumulation of resources, talent, projects and other key elements of the innovative and entrepreneurial chain from government, industry, academia and research. Powered by innovative and entrepreneurial economic transformation, it has thus begun to transform idle buildings into maker spaces. When Premier Li Keqiang inspected Jingrong, he affirmed that "the transformation of vacant dormitories into maker spaces is akin to the new economy borrowing the shell of the traditional economy."

Jingrong is steadfastly using innovation and entrepreneurship to create new momentum for the economy. It has taken the lead in advancing comprehensive management reform for intellectual property rights, and it has taken important steps in the development of digital information and innovative and entrepreneurial industries. It is promoting growth momentum in emerging industries such as big data and UAVs, and it is supporting the improvement and transformation of traditionally advantaged industries such as food processing.

Jingrong has hosted more than 986 international competitions such as the "2017 SWC Entrepreneurship World Cup China Finals" and the "Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in China." In addition, the "Western Global Innovation Center" has settled in Jingrong. It was recognized as the first Overseas Chinese Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base in Western China and was designated as one of the first batch of towns with Chinese characteristics. Jingrong was named as the "Nation's First College Student Industrial Pilot" and the "Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base of Greater China." In December 2019, Pidu's "construction of an innovative and entrepreneurial development hotspot" was selected as one of the Top 100 Best National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Pilot Bases by the National Development and Reform Commission.

