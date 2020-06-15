Jinhan Fair for home and gifts to launch online exhibition on June 18

3 reasons to visit the online trade show.

To engage in product live streams

24-hour live streaming and online booth would be one highlight. The 900 Chinese home & gifts exhibitors will demonstrate themselves and release new products via video, VR and live streams. Buyers can attend the product promotion by being part of the live show.

To easily access to 900 Chinese manufacturers

A 3D floor plan will make buyers' tour easier. It is rendered from the real condition of Jinhan Fair offline and could offer smart guidance. The smart search system will be available to facilitate the search for exhibitors and exhibits.

To experience real-time interaction & matchmaking

With 24-hour instant messaging tools and online matchmaking available, Jinhan Fair will enable buyers to directly communicate with exhibitors, submit request or make negotiation appointment.

Get involved by one click now: https://visitor.jinhanfair.com/links/285

SOURCE Jinhan Fair for home & gifts

Related Links

http://www.jinhanfair.com

