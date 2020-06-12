JinkoSolar Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

JIANGXI, China, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that Mr. Ji Shao Guo has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHO), effective immediately.

Mr. Ji has more than 20 years of leadership and human resources experience and has served in a number of senior positions across many industries. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Ji was the Vice President of Human Resources at Meicai, a tech start-up to provide one-stop catering raw material procurement services. Prior to that, Mr. Ji served as HR Director at VIPKID, a privately-held online teaching and education company. From 2015 to 2017, Mr. Ji was Head of the 360 Learning Campus at Qihoo 360 Technology, an internet security company, where he managed their talent courses, corporate programs and leadership training. Mr. Ji earned a Bachelor of Science in Computing Communication from the University of Electronic and Science Technology of China (UESTC), and has two Master's degrees, one in Computer Application Engineering from Beihang University, and the other in Business Administration from the Renmin University of China.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "We are excited to welcome Mr. Ji to the team as Chief Human Resources Officer where he will be responsible for talent acquisition, employee engagement and culture strategies to develop high-performing leadership programs. He has a proven track record of helping large and growing organizations enhance their productivity and growth by creating a client-focused culture. We look forward to his leadership in ensuring that everyone on our team achieves their full potential and career goals, while we continue to solidify JinkoSolar as a global employer of choice for the solar industry."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 11.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

