JinkoSolar Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Strategic Business Updates

Technological transformation towards high-efficiency product portfolio now complete:

- Mono wafer production capacity has been fully ramped up to 20GW

- Mono based high efficiency products expected to account for nearly 100% of solar module shipments in 2020, compared to 74% in 2019

Next-generation high-efficiency Tiger Pro Modules well received by the market with secured orders exceeding 2 GW as of the end of October

Industry consolidation accelerating at the backdrop of a challenging macroeconomic environment. Market share of JinkoSolar projected to further step up to approximately 15% for full year 2020, compared to approximately 12% in 2019

Successfully maintained stable margin performance despite recent supply shortage of major raw materials, thanks to stringent cost control and resilient supply management

Further policy tailwinds from major economies such as China and the US underpins strong future solar demand outlook

and the US underpins strong future solar demand outlook Principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd raised approximately US$458 million in preparation for its listing on the STAR market

Third Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Highlights

Quarterly shipments were 5,117MW, up 53.8% year over year

Total revenues were US$1.29 billion , up 17.2 % year over year

, up 17.2 % year over year Gross profit was US$220.2 million , up 8.2% year over year [1]

, up year over year Gross margin of 17.0%, compared with 17.9% in Q2 2020 and 18.5% [2] in Q3 2019

in Q3 2019 Income from operations of US$80.4 million , up 27.9 % year over year [3]

, up 27.9 % year over year Non-GAAP net income of US$47.3 million , up 6.7% year over year

, up 6.7% year over year Net income of US$1.0 million , due to US$46.1 million loss of change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option, given the sharp rise in stock price for the third quarter.

[1] Calculation of year over year growth was based on total revenue excluding the reversal benefit of anti-dumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) [2] Gross margin excluding the reversal benefit of anti-dumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) [3] Calculation of year over year growth was based on income from operations excluding the reversal benefit of anti-dumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD)

Mr. Kangping Chen, JinkoSolar's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "JinkoSolar delivered solid results for the quarter with total revenue, total solar module shipments and gross margin all within our guidance range. Module shipments reached a new high of 5,117 MW, an increase of 14.5% sequentially and 53.8% year-over-year. Total revenue during the quarter were US$1.29 billion, an increase of 3.8% sequentially and 17.2% year-over-year, while gross profit was US$220.2 million. For the full year 2020, we expect total solar module shipments to be in the range of 18.5 GW to 19 GW. By the end of 2020, we expect our in-house annual monocrystalline silicon wafer, solar cell and module production capacity to reach 20 GW, 11 GW and 30 GW, respectively."

"Even though we faced some pressures this quarter due to the shortage of raw materials which increased production costs, coupled with the impact of US dollar fluctuations and higher logistics and transportation costs, we have approached these issues proactively in a few ways. We managed to ensure the stable supply of core raw materials and auxiliary materials through long-term purchase agreements, strategic cooperation, and our R&D team identified and applied substitute materials to help ease supply chain volatility."

"With the approach of grid parity, leading companies will become more competitively positioned and benefit the most from technological advancement, sophisticated R&D, well-established distribution channels and cost reductions in the PV industry. In this scenario, the industry stands to gain from the positive effect of top players continuously striving for technical innovation and product iterations, which will further promote the growth of the supply chain."

"We strongly believe that the PV industry has ushered in a golden age, together with strong support from government policies to adopt renewable energy, promote grid transformation and green investments. In the U.S., solar demand is expected to more than double over the next five years under the Biden administration. In Europe, the EU has officially announced plans to increase the GHG reduction target from 40% to at least 60% below 1990 levels by 2030. In China, we are expecting the next 14Th Five-Year Energy Plan to focus on non-fossil energy sources with higher proportions of renewable energy, construction plans for large-scale energy storage and grid transformation, and the introduction of supporting policies."

"Solar power has had the largest cost reduction in recent years, and we believe there is more room for growth next year. We are well positioned to capitalize on the accelerating global demand for clean energy and the expected rapid growth in shipments in 2021. We are constantly evaluating all our production lines to increase production capacity and ensure appropriate integrated production level accordingly to continue to offer high quality products and reinforce our leading position in the global PV industry."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB8.77 billion (US$1.29 billion), an increase of 3.8% from RMB8.45 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 17.2% from RMB7.48 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The sequential increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules partially offset by a decline in the average selling price of solar modules. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increase in shipment of solar modules.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB1.49 billion (US$220.2 million), compared with RMB1.51 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB1.59 billion in the third quarter of 2019 (or RMB1.38 billion if excluding the impact from the Countervailing Duty ("CVD") and Anti-dumping Duty ("ADD") reversal benefit). The sequential decrease was mainly attributable to a decline in the average selling price of solar modules. The year-over-year increase (excluding the impact from CVD and ADD reversal benefit in the third quarter of 2019) was mainly attributable to (i) an increase in the shipment of solar modules, (ii) an increase in self-produced production volume that is increasingly shifting toward integrated mono-based high-efficiency products capacity, and (iii) the continued reduction of integrated production costs resulting from the Company's industry-leading integrated cost structure.

Gross margin was 17.0% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 17.9% in the second quarter of 2020 and 21.3% in the third quarter of 2019 (or 18.5% if excluding the impact from the CVD and ADD reversal benefit).The sequential and year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decline in the average selling price of solar modules due to the intensified global market competition of solar modules.

Income from Operations and Operating Margin

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB546.0 million (US$80.4 million), compared with RMB434.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB638.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 (or RMB426.8 million if excluding the impact from CVD and ADD reversal benefit).

Operating margin was 6.2% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 5.1% in the second quarter of 2020 and 8.5% in the third quarter of 2019 (or 5.7% if excluding the impact from CVD and ADD reversal benefit).

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB948.9 million (US$139.8 million), a decrease of 12.0% from RMB1.08 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 0.6% from RMB955.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in warranty cost.

Total operating expenses accounted for 10.8% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 12.8% in the second quarter of 2020 and 12.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB129.2 million (US$19.0 million), an increase of 21.6% from RMB106.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 36.2% from RMB94.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly due to an increase in interest expense with the increase of interest-bearing debts.

Exchange Loss/(Gain) and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange loss (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB63.9 million (US$9.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net exchange gain of RMB69.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a net exchange loss of RMB130.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The net exchange loss was mainly due to the depreciation of the U.S. dollars against the RMB in the third quarter of 2020.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes and Call Option

The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the "Notes") in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value. The Company recognized a loss from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB593.7 million (US$87.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of RMB89.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase in the Company's stock price in the third quarter of 2020.

Concurrent with the issuance of the Notes in May 2019, the Company entered into a call option transaction with an affiliate of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The Company accounted for the call option transaction as freestanding derivative assets in its consolidated balance sheets, which is marked to market during each reporting period. The Company recorded a gain from a change in fair value of the call option of RMB280.7 million (US$41.3 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a gain of RMB38.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase in the Company's stock price in the third quarter of 2020.

Equity in Gain/(Loss) of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and accounts for its investment using the equity method. The Company also holds a 30% equity interest in Jiangsu Jinko-Tiansheng Co., Ltd, which processes and assembles PV modules as an OEM manufacturer, and accounts for its investments using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in gain of affiliated companies of RMB24.7 million (US$3.6 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared with a gain of RMB4.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a loss of RMB28.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The gain primarily arose from revenue generated from operations in the third quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expenses

The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB69.2 million (US$10.2 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared with an income tax expense of RMB22.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 and an income tax expense of RMB117.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The sequential increase was mainly due to additional 2019 income tax deduction for R&D costs approved by the local tax bureau in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year change was mainly due to lower profit generated in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Net Income and Earnings/(loss) per Share

Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB6.9 million (US$1.0 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB318.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB 363.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Basic earnings per ordinary share and diluted loss per ordinary share were RMB0.04 (US$0.01) and RMB1.55 (US$0.23), respectively, during the third quarter of 2020. This translates into basic earnings per ADS and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.16 (US$0.02) and RMB6.20 (US$0.91), respectively.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB321.4 million (US$47.3 million), compared with RMB376.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 and RMB 301.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB1.81 (US$0.27), during the third quarter of 2020. This translates into non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB7.22 (US$1.06).

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had RMB6.40 billion (US$943.3 million) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with RMB6.85 billion as of June 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company's accounts receivables due from third parties were RMB5.15 billion (US$758.1 million), compared with RMB5.90 billion as of June 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company's inventories were RMB7.72 billion (US$1.14 billion), compared with RMB6.89 billion as of June 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB17.21 billion (US$2.53 billion), of which RMB874.1 million (US$128.7 million) was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects, compared with RMB16.5 billion, of which RMB908.6 million was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects as of June 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

Solar Module Shipments

Total solar module shipments in the third quarter of 2020 were 5,117 MW.

Solar Products Production Capacity

As of September 30, 2020, the Company's in-house annual mono wafer[4], solar cell and solar module production capacity was 20 GW, 11GW (10.2 GW for PERC cells and 800 MW for N type cells) and 25 GW, respectively.

Note: In addition to the mono wafer, our multi wafer production capacity was 3.5 GW as of September 30, 2020[4]

Operations and Business Outlook

We are expecting significant increase in demand next year and bottleneck of raw materials in the third and fourth quarter this year is expected to gradually improve.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 5.5 GW to 6.0 GW. Total revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of US$1.31 billion to US$1.43 billion. Gross margin for the fourth quarter is expected to be between 13% and 15%.

For full year 2020, the Company estimates total solar module shipments to be in the range of 18.5 GW to 19 GW.

Solar Products Production Capacity

JinkoSolar expects its annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 20 GW, 11 GW (including 800 MW N-type cells) and 30 GW, respectively, by the end of 2020.

Recent Business Developments

In August 2020 , JinkoSolar signed a contract with Shanghai Electric to supply approximately 1 GW of solar modules for Phase V of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Solar Park.

In August 2020 , JinkoSolar was ranked as a top solar brand in debt financed projects and named a most "bankable" PV manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

, JinkoSolar was ranked as a top solar brand in debt financed projects and named a most "bankable" PV manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. In September 2020 , JinkoSolar was ranked as a top manufacturer in Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition's latest Solar Scorecard.

, JinkoSolar was ranked as a top manufacturer in Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition's latest Solar Scorecard. In September 2020 , JinkoSolar announced that it had supplied Trung Nam Group with 611MW of Tiger bifacial transparent backsheet modules, which were installed at the Thuan Nam solar power plant project in Vietnam .

, JinkoSolar announced that it had supplied Trung Nam Group with 611MW of Tiger bifacial transparent backsheet modules, which were installed at the Thuan Nam solar power plant project in . In September 2020 , JinkoSolar announced intention to cooperate with ENEOS Corporation, Japan's largest oil refiner, on the provision of solar modules for a Virtual Power Plant project.

, JinkoSolar announced intention to cooperate with ENEOS Corporation, largest oil refiner, on the provision of solar modules for a Virtual Power Plant project. In September 2020 , JinkoSolar was invited as a speaker to The Climate Week NYC, which is the biggest climate summit in 2020, organized by the Climate Group and hosted in association with the United Nations and the City of New York .

, JinkoSolar was invited as a speaker to The Climate Week NYC, which is the biggest climate summit in 2020, organized by the Climate Group and hosted in association with the United Nations and the . In September 2020 , JinkoSolar's board of directors approved a strategic plan to access China's capital markets through its principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.

, JinkoSolar's board of directors approved a strategic plan to access capital markets through its principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. In October 2020 , JinkoSolar signed a Module Supply Agreement for the Kozani project in the north of Greece , which had been developed by juwi Hellas Renewable Energy Sources S.A.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Hong Kong, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except ADS and Share data)

For the quarter ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues from third parties 7,473,562

8,448,719

8,768,376

1,291,442

20,063,090

25,648,308

3,777,587



























Revenues from related parties 8,194

1,943

1,919

283

153,740

56,573

8,332



























Total revenues 7,481,756

8,450,662

8,770,295

1,291,725

20,216,830

25,704,881

3,785,919



























Cost of revenues (5,888,015)

(6,937,720)

(7,275,366)

(1,071,546)

(16,514,869)

(21,040,132)

(3,098,877)



























Gross profit 1,593,741

1,512,942

1,494,929

220,179

3,701,961

4,664,749

687,042



























Operating expenses:

























Selling and marketing (596,192)

(709,189)

(498,221)

(73,380)

(1,617,465)

(1,821,234)

(268,238) General and administrative (276,699)

(294,452)

(345,228)

(50,847)

(716,977)

(878,274)

(129,356) Research and development (82,059)

(74,643)

(105,445)

(15,530)

(232,695)

(251,872)

(37,097) Total operating expenses (954,950)

(1,078,284)

(948,894)

(139,757)

(2,567,137)

(2,951,380)

(434,691)



























Income from operations 638,791

434,658

546,035

80,422

1,134,824

1,713,369

252,351 Interest expenses, net (94,892)

(106,239)

(129,221)

(19,032)

(307,756)

(344,073)

(50,676) Subsidy income 33,394

14,379

62,839

9,255

48,651

82,279

12,118 Exchange gain/(loss) 16,304

51,616

(175,650)

(25,870)

22,811

(113,084)

(16,655) Change in fair value of interest rate

swap (18,123)

-

-

-

(94,440)

(78,878)

(11,617) Change in fair value of foreign

exchange derivatives (146,998)

18,133

111,710

16,453

(170,503)

12,057

1,776 Convertible senior notes issuance

costs -

-

-

-

(18,646)

-

- Change in fair value of convertible

senior notes and call option 82,932

(51,165)

(312,992)

(46,099)

37,862

(298,167)

(43,915) Other income/(expense), net 1,742

2,127

(1,409)

(208)

16,442

(1,469)

(216) Income before income taxes 513,150

363,509

101,312

14,921

669,245

972,034

143,166 Income tax expense (117,152)

(22,754)

(69,226)

(10,196)

(56,986)

(201,499)

(29,678) Equity in (loss)/gain of affiliated

companies (28,305)

4,211

24,704

3,639

(80,635)

(72,612)

(10,695) Net income 367,693

344,966

56,790

8,364

531,624

697,923

102,793 Less: Net income attributable to non-

controlling

interests 4,129

26,923

49,937

7,355

2,465

90,588

13,342 Net income attributable to JinkoSolar

Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary

shareholders 363,564

318,043

6,853

1,009

529,159

607,335

89,451



























Net income/(loss) attributable to

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per share:

























Basic 2.06

1.79

0.04

0.01

3.18

3.41

0.50 Diluted 1.17

1.64

(1.55)

(0.23)

3.01

2.28

0.34



























Net income/(loss) attributable to

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per ADS:

























Basic 8.25

7.16

0.16

0.02

12.70

13.64

2.01 Diluted 4.66

6.55

(6.20)

(0.91)

12.03

9.14

1.35



























Weighted average ordinary shares

outstanding:

























Basic 176,336,307

177,718,162

177,992,073

177,992,073

166,612,951

178,150,798

178,150,798 Diluted 196,544,769

170,989,776

170,492,073

170,492,073

177,583,926

172,045,324

172,045,324



























Weighted average ADS outstanding:

























Basic 44,084,077

44,429,541

44,498,018

44,498,018

41,653,238

44,537,699

44,537,699 Diluted 49,136,192

42,747,444

42,623,018

42,623,018

44,395,981

43,011,331

43,011,331



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



























Net income 367,693

344,966

56,790

8,364

531,624

697,923

102,793 Other comprehensive income/(loss):

























-Foreign currency translation

adjustments (666)

30,442

(100,718)

(14,834)

41,144

(64,438)

(9,491) -Change in the instrument-specific

credit risk 5,546

(52,681)

(36,727)

(5,409)

57

(11,004)

(1,621) Comprehensive income/(loss) 372,573

322,727

(80,655)

(11,879)

572,825

622,481

91,681 Less: Comprehensive income

attributable to non-controlling

interests 4,129

26,923

49,937

7,355

2,465

90,588

13,342 Comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co.,

Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 368,444

295,804

(130,592)

(19,234)

570,360

531,893

78,339



























Reconciliation of GAAP and non-

GAAP Results





















































1. Non-GAAP earnings per share

and non-GAAP earnings per ADS





















































GAAP net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders 363,564

318,043

6,853

1,009

529,159

607,335

89,451



























Convertible senior notes issuance

costs -

-

-

-

18,646

-

-



























Change in fair value of convertible

senior notes and call option (82,932)

51,165

312,992

46,099

(37,862)

298,167

43,915



























Net interest expenses of convertible

senior notes and call option 6,190

6,734

7,217

1,063

9,103

20,078

2,957



























Exchange loss/(gain) on convertible

senior notes and call option 7,834

(291)

(5,904)

(870)

7,114

(1,531)

(225)



























Stock-based compensation expense 6,546

423

194

29

11,208

866

128



























Non-GAAP net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders 301,202

376,074

321,352

47,330

537,368

924,915

136,226



























Non-GAAP earnings per share

attributable to ordinary shareholders -

























Basic 1.71

2.12

1.81

0.27

3.23

5.19

0.77 Diluted 1.53

2.12

1.81

0.27

3.03

5.19

0.77



























Non-GAAP earnings per ADS

attributable to ordinary shareholders -

























Basic 6.83

8.46

7.22

1.06

12.90

20.77

3.06 Diluted 6.13

8.46

7.22

1.06

12.10

20.77

3.06



























Non-GAAP weighted average

ordinary shares outstanding

























Basic 176,336,307

177,718,162

177,992,073

177,992,073

166,612,951

178,150,798

178,150,798 Diluted 196,544,769

177,718,162

177,992,073

177,992,073

177,583,926

178,150,798

178,150,798



























Non-GAAP weighted average ADS

outstanding

























Basic 44,084,077

44,429,541

44,498,018

44,498,018

41,653,238

44,537,700

44,537,700 Diluted 49,136,192

44,429,541

44,498,018

44,498,018

44,395,982

44,537,700

44,537,700





























JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 5,653,854

5,774,669

850,517 Restricted cash 576,546

630,173

92,814 Restricted short-term investments 6,930,502

6,378,336

939,427 Accounts receivable, net - related parties 520,504

444,109

65,410 Accounts receivable, net - third parties 5,266,351

5,147,038

758,077 Notes receivable, net - related parties 18,629

38,629

5,689 Notes receivable, net - third parties 1,529,801

2,132,749

314,120 Advances to suppliers, net - third parties 2,522,373

2,025,944

298,389 Inventories, net 5,818,789

7,722,269

1,137,367 Forward contract receivables 52,281

38,962

5,738 Prepayments and other current assets, net - related

parties 54,318

51,403

7,571 Prepayments and other current assets, net 1,573,482

1,933,857

284,826 Held-for-sale assets 1,170,818

-

- Total current assets 31,688,248

32,318,138

4,759,945











Non-current assets:









Restricted cash 531,158

966,780

142,391 Accounts receivable, net - third parties -

27,278

4,018 Project Assets 798,243

773,051

113,858 Long-term investments 278,021

173,382

25,536 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,208,205

11,718,902

1,726,008 Land use rights, net 597,922

717,477

105,673 Intangible assets, net 36,395

36,746

5,412 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 1,259,713

941,833

138,717 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 317,904

261,660

38,538 Deferred tax assets 271,286

271,286

39,956 Call Option - concurrent with issuance of convertible

senior notes 294,178

507,693

74,775 Other assets, net - related parties 96,753

100,369

14,783 Other assets, net - third parties 1,466,692

1,198,296

176,490 Total non-current assets 16,156,470

17,694,753

2,606,155











Total assets 47,844,718

50,012,891

7,366,100











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable - related parties 36,310

33,192

4,889 Accounts payable - third parties 4,952,630

4,855,246

715,100 Notes payable - third parties 7,518,570

8,043,194

1,184,634 Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 879,465

839,161

123,595 Advances from related parties 749

-

- Advances from third parties 4,350,380

2,349,284

346,012 Income tax payable 117,422

87,394

12,872 Other payables and accruals 3,055,928

3,201,154

471,477 Other payables due to related parties 13,127

12,909

1,901 Forward contract payables 3,857

597

88 Convertible senior notes - current -

1,241,768

182,893 Financing lease liabilities - current 227,613

209,447

30,848 Operating lease liabilities - current 40,043

37,858

5,576 Short-term borrowings from third parties,

including current portion of long-term bank

borrowings 9,047,250

10,145,388

1,494,254 Guarantee liabilities to related parties 25,688

22,946

3,380 Held-for-sale liabilities 1,008,196

-

- Total current liabilities 31,277,228

31,079,538

4,577,519











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term borrowings 1,586,187

4,906,232

722,610 Convertible senior notes 728,216

-

- Accrued warranty costs - non current 651,968

762,779

112,345 Financing lease liabilities 583,491

441,949

65,092 Operating lease liabilities 279,534

224,398

33,050 Deferred tax liability 250,734

250,734

36,929 Guarantee liabilities to related parties

- non current 46,332

37,891

5,581 Total non-current liabilities 4,126,462

6,623,983

975,607











Total liabilities 35,403,690

37,703,521

5,553,126











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value, 500,000,000

shares authorized, 180,653,497 and 183,993,437 shares

issued as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020,

respectively) 25

25

4 Additional paid-in capital 4,582,850

4,641,661

683,643 Statutory reserves 689,707

689,707

101,583 Accumulated other comprehensive income 62,952

(12,490)

(1,840) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,723,200 and 2,945,840 ordinary

shares as of December 31, 2019 and September 30,

2020, respectively (13,876)

(43,170)

(6,358) Accumulated retained earnings 3,981,661

4,595,604

676,859











Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity 9,303,319

9,871,337

1,453,891











Non-controlling interests 3,137,709

2,438,033

359,083











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 47,844,718

50,012,891

7,366,100













