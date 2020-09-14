JinkoSolar Has Supplied 611MW of Tiger Bifacial Modules to Trung Nam Group in Vietnam

SHANGRAO, China, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has supplied Trung Nam Group with 611MW of Tiger bifacial transparent backsheet modules, which were installed at the Thuan Nam solar power plant project in Vietnam.

Located in Thuan Nam, the Thuan Nam solar power plant project is one of the largest solar power projects by capacity that are using bifacial modules in both Vietnam and Southeast Asia. The Tiger series modules utilize half-cell technology and incorporated Tiling Ribbon (TR) technology into the cell design to improve shading tolerance and eliminate any inter-cell gap to ensure high reliability and high efficiency. Tiger bifacial modules with transparent backsheet technology are able to generate higher power compared with conventional modules and reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). Apart from these competitive advantages, the Tiger 163mm wafer size modules are able to generate 20W-25W more power than the 166mm modules and save more on Balance of System (BOS) cost. Tiger modules are also suitable for projects with land scarcity challenges as they are smaller in size compared with 166mm modules. In addition, the Tiger bifacial transparent backsheet modules are about the same weight as mono-facial modules and are much lighter than conventional bifacial modules, which will help to save on logistics and labor costs for installation.

Mr. Nguyen Tam Tien, General Director of Trung Nam Group, one of the early and large-scale renewable energy developers in Vietnam, commented, "After a comprehensive project evaluation, we found that Tiger bifacial transparent backsheet modules suit our project best because these high-efficiency modules generate more power than conventional modules and are resistant to humidity in this climate. JinkoSolar's module technology is best able to maximize the IRR for a solar power project of this magnitude."

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "Unlocking the potential of clean energy through large-scale solar deployment will make solar energy more affordable in Vietnam and help drive economic development. Vietnam is the largest market for utility scale projects in Southeast Asia and we are very proud to be the chosen supplier for this large PV project. With intensive growth in population density and competition for space, solar modules have to be highly efficient and durable under environmental conditions. We believe the ultra-high performance and reliability of our Tiger bifacial transparent backsheet modules that are designed to reduce system costs and drive lower LCOE will continue to bring the highest IRR for investors as Vietnam continues to support renewable energy and move towards grid parity."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 17.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 7 productions facilities globally, and 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Ripple Zhang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183-3105

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.jinkosolar.com

