JinkoSolar Joins the RE100 and EP100 Green Initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has committed to the RE100 and EP100 initiatives. These global campaigns are led by The Climate Group, an international non-profit organization working closely with powerful business networks and governments to bring innovative solutions to scale.

The RE100 initiative brings together the world's most influential companies committed to 100% renewable power. To reach this global climate goal and drive a low carbon economy, each company has committed to source 100% of the electricity used across their global operations from renewable sources. The EP100 initiative brings together a growing group of energy-smart companies committed to doing more with less

As part of the pledge, JinkoSolar will power all of its solar plants and global operations with 100% renewable power by 2025. By 2030, the Company will deploy an energy management system across its operations and improve its energy productivity by 30% when compared to 2016. To work towards these goals, JinkoSolar has also signed up for the EP100 Cooling Challenge to increase the energy efficiency of its cooling operations.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "We care about long-term sustainability just as much as we care about the quality of our products. We continuously encourage our suppliers to source renewable electricity and support green practices. As one of the leading companies in the renewable energy sector, it is important to be responsible role models for a sustainable future. The core of our business is to be green and we are thrilled to be the first global solar manufacturer becoming a member of the RE100 and EP100 initiatives."

Yuming Hui, China Director, The Climate Group, said, "It's fantastic to see JinkoSolar leading by example on cleaner, smarter energy use and investing in solar power and energy efficient cooling. By joining RE100 and EP100, JinkoSolar is putting itself on the map in a busy week for global climate action and demonstrating what can be done. The private sector has a vital role to play in accelerating China's clean economy, and we hope many more companies will follow suit.

About RE100

Led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP, RE100 is a collaborative initiative bringing together the world's most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable power. Renewables are a smart business decision, providing greater control over energy costs while helping companies to deliver on emission reduction goals. RE100 members, including Global Fortune 500 companies, have a total revenue of over US$5.4 trillion and operate in a diverse range of sectors – from information technology to automobile manufacturing. Together, they send a powerful signal to policymakers and investors to accelerate the transition to a clean economy. RE100 participating companies include Apple, Google, Facebook, Bloomberg, ebay, H&M, IKEA, Coca-Cola European Partners, Burberry, 3M, AkzoNobel, Allianz, AXA, HSBC, Barclays, Citi, and Danone. RE100.org | #RE100

About EP100

The Climate Group's global EP100 initiative brings together a growing group of energy-smart companies committed to doing more with less to improve their energy productivity. By integrating energy efficiency into business strategy, these leading companies are driving tech innovation and increasing competitiveness while delivering on emissions reduction goals – inspiring others to follow their lead. EP100 is led by The Climate Group in partnership with the Alliance to Save Energy as part of the We Mean Business coalition, and is delivered in association with the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment. Visit theclimategroup.org/EP100 or follow #EP100 on Twitter.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.4 GW for solar cells, and 12.6 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 13,500 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Ripple Zhang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183 3105

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.jinkosolar.com

