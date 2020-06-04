JinkoSolar Receives Favorable Final Determination of Non-Infringement in U.S. ITC Patent Investigation Brought by Hanwha Q CELLS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the United States International Trade Commission ("ITC") issued a favorable final determination concluding JinkoSolar's products do not infringe a patent asserted by Hanwha Q CELLS.

In March 2019, Hanwha initiated ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-1151 against JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, and REC Group, asserting that the companies infringe U.S. Patent No. 9,893,215.

On June 3, 2020, the Commission issued its final determination in JinkoSolar's favor, affirming the Administrative Law Judge's initial determination in April, which was based on analysis of detailed, expert testimony, that JinkoSolar's products do not infringe Hanwha's patent.

"We welcome this final decision from the ITC, confirming what we have known all along: our products do not infringe Hanwha's patent," said Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar. "From the start, we have believed that the case brought by Hanwha was legally and technically meritless and a transparent attempt to disrupt innovation and slow our momentum. The ALJ's decision confirms that Hanwha should never have brought this case in the first place. JinkoSolar is a true innovator, and this outcome validates our technology. Our top priority is to provide our customers around the world with the industry-leading, sustainable, high-quality, high-performance solar modules they have come to expect from us."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 11.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.

