JinkoSolar Receives Favorable Summary Affirmance of Non-Infringement from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in U.S. ITC Patent Investigation Brought by Hanwha Q CELLS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("Federal Circuit") issued a Rule 36 summary affirmance agreeing with the International Trade Commission's ("ITC") conclusion that JinkoSolar's products do not infringe a patent asserted by Hanwha Q CELLS ("Hanwha").

In March 2019, Hanwha initiated ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-1151 against JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, and REC Group, asserting that the companies infringe U.S. Patent No. 9,893,215.

In June 2020, the Commission issued its final determination in JinkoSolar's favor, affirming the Administrative Law Judge's initial determination in April, which was based on analysis of detailed, expert testimony, that JinkoSolar's products do not infringe Hanwha's patent.

After Hanwha appealed the case, a three judge panel from the Federal Circuit agreed decisively with the ITC. The facts are so clear in the case that the Federal Circuit did not issue a written opinion.

"We welcome this decision by the Federal Circuit, which confirms what we have known from the start: our products do not infringe Hanwha's patent," said Mr. Xiande Li, Chairman and CEO of JinkoSolar. "Cases like these are a transparent attempt to disrupt business, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to innovation and product leadership. JinkoSolar is a true innovator with record-breaking technology, and we remain focused on providing our customers with the industry-leading, high-quality, high-performance solar modules they have come to expect."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11.5 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 production facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland, and Argentina, as of March 31, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21- 5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

Rene Vanguestaine

Christensen

Tel: +86 178 1749 0483

Email: [email protected]

In the U.S.:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.jinkosolar.com

