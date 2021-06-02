JinkoSolar Recognized as Top Performer for PVEL's 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for Seventh Consecutive Time

SHANGRAO, China, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it was ranked Top Performer in PV Evolution Labs' (PVEL) 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the seventh consecutive time. JinkoSolar is one of only two manufacturers to have been recognized as a Top Performer every time since 2014.

PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard is based on its Product Qualification Program (PQP), which provides independent, long-term reliability and performance data that developers, investors, and asset owners use for their projects.

"Being recognized as a Top Performer is a testament to our commitment to research and development," said Mr. Xiande Li, CEO of JinkoSolar. "Customers globally trust us to deliver high quality modules that are powerful, safe, and durable. We will continue to innovate to ensure JinkoSolar modules offer the best return on investment."

"Congratulations to JinkoSolar for being recognized as a 'Top Performer' for the seventh consecutive time," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business at PV Evolution Labs. "The PVEL PQP and subsequent Scorecard help module purchasers make informed decisions and we're proud of Jinko's long-standard participation in both. We look forward to continuing our relationship with JinkoSolar in the years to come."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 23 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of December 31, 2020.

