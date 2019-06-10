JinkoSolar Recognized as Top Performer in PVEL/DNV GL 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the 5ᵗʰ Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it was ranked as a Top Performer for the 5th consecutive year in the 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, published by PVEL in partnership with DNV GL.

The PV Module Reliability Scorecard ranks PV modules and manufacturers using independent test data, and is considered one of the most comprehensive publicly available comparison of PV module reliability test results. As part of PVEL's PQP (Product Quality Program) report, the results presented in the 2019 Scorecard were independently tested in the past 18 months. The Top Performers selected were modules that exhibited less than 2% degradation for the entirety of the test sequence. Being recognized as a Top Performer demonstrates a manufacturer's commitment to product quality.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "We look forward to PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard every year. I am extremely proud that JinkoSolar has once again been recognized with this award. It is a great compliment to the groundbreaking work we do and allows us to stand out as the preferred brand for customers, investors, and banks. Our R&D team is committed to revolutionizing the industry using technological innovation, and continues to set new industry benchmarks in these rigorous test regimes for quality checks. We believe that only reliable and highly efficient products will meet the global demand from our customers and generate value for our shareholders."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.7 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 10.8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, UnitedKingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

