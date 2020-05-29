JinkoSolar Recognized as Top Performer in PVEL/DNV GL 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the Sixth Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it was ranked as a Top Performer for the sixth consecutive year in the 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard[1], published by PV Evolution Labs ("PVEL") in partnership with DNV GL. JinkoSolar is one of only two global manufacturers to have been recognized as a Top Performer every year since 2014.

The PV Module Reliability Scorecard ranks PV manufacturers and modules based on their reliability and performance. The PV Module Reliability Scorecard remains the most comprehensive publicly available comparison of PV module reliability test results across the PV industry. Independent testing was carried out by PV Evolution Labs' Product Qualification Program (PQP) which set higher benchmarks this year when compared with 2019.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "We are proud to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year by PVEL for the reliability and performance of our modules. Being recognized as a Top Performer once again reflects our dedication and commitment to the research and development of high-quality PV products. PVEL set the benchmarks for testing higher this year which was a challenge our R&D teams were able to rise to. I am confident that global demand for our high-quality PV products will only continue to grow as customers increasingly gravitate towards products that offer the highest efficiency, long-term reliability, and best return on their investments. We will continue to devote resources towards driving technological innovation in the solar PV industry and will continue to lead the industry forward by setting new standards."

[1] The PV Module Reliability Scorecard is available to download at https://www.pvel.com/pv-scorecard/thank-you/.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 11.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.

