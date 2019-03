JinkoSolar Refutes Allegations Made by Hanwha Q Cells

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), a reputable solar module manufacture in the world, today announced that according to media reports, Hanwha Q Cells this week filed actions against JinkoSolar in the US ITC, US District Court of Delaware, and Germany's regional Düsseldorf court. The actions follow the rapid growth of solar energy in the US and German markets where JinkoSolar has been successful.

Based on JinkoSolar's preliminary analysis of Hanwha's complaints and the asserted patents, the Company believes that the complaints are without technical or legal merit. JinkoSolar, therefore, categorically refutes Hanwha's allegations.

JinkoSolar is working closely with its legal counsel and technical advisors to vigorously defend against the claims made by Hanwha. The company is considering all legal avenues available, including petitioning for the invalidity of Hanwha's alleged patents. JinkoSolar looks forward to prevailing in court. JinkoSolar fully respects intellectual property rights and encourages healthy competition, but it will take legal action to defend itself, its clients, and its partners.

JinkoSolar does not expect any disruption to its normal operations arising from this matter. JinkoSolar has been allocating substantial resources to R&D over many years, and has broken world records for cell efficiency. JinkoSolar will strive to maintain its market leadership in solar module supply to the US and EU markets, providing its customers with high quality products and timely delivery.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the world's largest and foremost solar module manufacturers. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.2 GW for silicon wafers, 6.5 GW for solar cells, and 10.0 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

