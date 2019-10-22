JinkoSolar Supplies 13.6 MW for 19 Photon Energy PV Power Plants in Hungary

MUNICH, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced today that it has supplied 13.6 MW of PV solar modules to Photon Energy Solutions HU Kft ("Photon Energy") for installation in three projects composed of 19 PV power plants in Tiszakécske, Almásfüzitő, and Nagyecsed, Hungary. The plants have been connected to the E.ON Tiszántúli Áramhálózati Zrt (Tiszakécske) and E.ON Észak-dunántúli Áramhálózati Zrt grids and are expected to generate in aggregate approximately 16 GWh of electricity per year.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager JinkoSolar Europe, commented, "Photon Energy is an important European Investor and EPC client and we are very happy to expand our partnership with them in Hungary. Central Eastern Europe, and the Hungarian market in particular, is showing great growth potential. All three projects demonstrate JinkoSolar's strong reputation in the Central Eastern European market and how increased collaboration between JinkoSolar and Photon Energy can create new opportunities for both parties."

"JinkoSolar has a strong track record of success and is committed to strengthening the partnership between our companies. JinkoSolar was our preferred module partner for the 19 PV power plants spread across our portfolio in Hungary and we look forward to working closely with them on other upcoming project deliveries in 2019," said Marek Farsky, Managing Director of Photon Energy Technology CEE.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.4 GW for solar cells, and 12.6 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, and United Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Ripple Zhang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183-3105

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.jinkosolar.com

