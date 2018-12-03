JinkoSolar Supplies 132 MW to Techren Solar 1 Project

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company"), (NYSE code: JKS), one of the world's largest solar module manufacturers, today announced that it supplied 132 MWdc of PV modules to Swinerton Renewable Energy ("SRE") for the construction of the Techren Solar 1 Project in Boulder City, Nevada.

SRE is providing the engineering, procurement, and construction services to Clēnera, LLC, who selected over 350,000 of JinkoSolar's high-efficiency 1500-volt mono PERC modules to power Techren Solar 1. The project will provide power to the Nevada Power Corporation under a 25-year power purchase agreement. Techren Solar 1 is located in the Eldorado Valley Energy Zone, 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

"We are pleased to be working with both Swinerton and Clēnera on another sizeable project," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "It has always been our mission to be recognized as the most reliable module supplier in the US, and it is due to our commitment to delivering reliable products and exceptional customer service that industry leaders like Swinerton and Clēnera continue to be long-term partners."

"Reliability has always been a key factor when selecting EPC's and suppliers," said Michael Gallego, VP of Operations at Clēnera. "It is particularly important with larger projects like Techren 1 that we select partners who are dependable and consistent in their work; Swinerton and JinkoSolar encompass both of these traits."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the world's largest and foremost solar module manufacturers. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.2 GW for silicon wafers, 6.5 GW for solar cells, and 10.0 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

