JinkoSolar Supplies 40 MW to Obton for Almelo Project in the Netherlands

MUNICH, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its affiliate has supplied approximately 40 MW of its ultra-high efficiency Cheetah HC 60 solar modules to Obton, one of the leading global developers and investors of photovoltaic solar energy. The modules were installed in the Almelo project in the Netherlands during the summer of 2019.

Anders Marcus, CEO of Obton, commented, "We are extremely proud of our role in helping the Netherlands transition towards renewable energy. The country is making significant progress towards a greener future and partnering with a globally respected firm such as JinkoSolar will allow us to push the development of solar energy to new heights"

"We are very pleased to to work with Obton which I believe reflects the trust and confidence they have in us as their key supplier partner," commented Frank Niendorf, General Manager Europe for JinkoSolar. Our hero products, Cheetah HC and Cheetah Plus, account for a significant share of the Dutch PV market in 2019 and helping create new growth opportunities for us next year."

"Obton was looking for a bankable supplier and the first-class products in terms of quality and LCOE for their Almelo project and choose our high efficiency Cheetah HC modules to increase IRR of the project by lowering CAPEX and pushing yield upwards," added Arda Kristaporyan, Country Manager of Netherlands for JinkoSolar.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 14.5 GW for silicon wafers, 9.2 GW for solar cells, and 15 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, and United Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

