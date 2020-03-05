JinkoSolar Tiger Module: a 2020 High Efficiency Phenomenon

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One phenomenon of 2019 is that solar panel manufacturers have focused on increasing the energy density, the efficiency rating of PV modules. These efforts have driven investments on commercial and utility-scale solar power plants as never before. Having looked through the latest news in solar industry, the most efficient solar panels of JinkoSolar is the Tiger series.

Efficiency, performance and affordability plays a key part in deciding whether a solar panel is the right choice for your installation. Normally the fact is if superior performance is required, it's going to cost more. The latest version of Tiger comes with high power up to 475 Wp, but does not cost much more than any other commercial available panels. No doubt it is one of the most efficient solar panels with competitive price in 2020.

In addition to the industry leading power, the efficiency and temperature coefficients of the Tiger series ensure more energy is delivered over 25 years. Compared to highly efficient technologies offered by other brands, Tiger is significantly attractive with its appealing price. That means that customers don't need to choose between performance and budget. Even more, considering the increasing BOS and maintenance cost of the system, the energy yields, and the savings per year, high efficiency values are better paid off.

With successful business subsidiaries in 36 countries and in all continents, JinkoSolar has been the world's largest solar module producer for the fourth consecutive year with cumulated 55GW panels delivered and deployed in over 140 countries by the end of 2019.

SOURCE JinkoSolar