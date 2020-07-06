JinkoSolar to Supply 126 MW of Modules for a Utility PV Project in Chile

SHANGRAO, China, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it will supply 126 MW of solar modules for the expansion of an existing 160 MW solar PV park in Chile.

The local contractor recently announced the 126 MW expansion of an existing 160 MW PV park located in the Antofagasta Region. The existing PV plant has been in operation since 2016 and already has 668,160 JinkoSolar panels installed which generate 400 GWh per year. The expansion will add an additional 315,900 JinkoSolar bifacial modules.

Once the expansion is complete and begins operations, the PV plant will have a total of 984,060 JinkoSolar photovoltaic panels consisting of both monofacial and bifacial modules that are able to generate 789 GWh per year.

"This is the second project in Latin America to be equipped with our bifacial modules with transparent backsheets," commented Mr. Alberto Cuter, General Manager LATAM of JinkoSolar. "Chile is the largest market for utility scale projects in the region and we are continuously working to promote our high-quality modules there in order to support the development of renewable energy. The expansion of the PV plant equipped with our bifacial modules has already generated lower LCOE and is able to compete with traditional sources of energy. We are expecting to sell more bifacial modules in the coming few months across the region."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 17.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

