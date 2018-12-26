JinkoSolar to Supply 60MW of Solar Modules to SchneiTec Group in Cambodia

SHANGHAI, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or "Company"), (NYSE code：JKS), a reputable solar module manufacturer in the world, today announced that it is working with SchneiTec Group, a Cambodian real estate developer to build a 60-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Kampong Speu province, Cambodia. The solar farm will use more than 200,000 solar modules from JinkoSolar, and will add significantly to Cambodia's fast-growing renewable capacity.

"JinkoSolar's world-class products and services will help us to meet our goals," remarked Say Sotheara, project director of SchneiTec Group. "We chose JinkoSolar modules because of their superior reliability, proven durability and performance in hot and humid environments."

Installation work will begin in January 2019 and the project is expected to start operation in December 2019. The project will supply power to Electricite du Cambodge (EDC). Once completed, it will become one of Cambodia's largest solar farms as well as one of the largest solar farms in Southeast Asia.

"The region's booming population, strong economic growth, and abundant sunlight represent an exciting opportunity for solar, as well as for JinkoSolar," said Gener Miao, vice president of global sales and marketing of JinkoSolar. "This 60MWs solar installation is just the first step towards an abundant and vibrant renewable energy future in Cambodia."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a world-renowned solar module manufacturer. JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally. The company distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in more than 80 countries worldwide. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.2 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 6.5 GW for solar cells, and 10 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Mr. Sebastian Liu

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183-3056

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jinkosolar.com

