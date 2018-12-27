JinkoSolar Together with Schneider Electric Donated a 55kW Off-grid Solar Project in Egypt

SHANGHAI, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or "Company") (NYSE code: JKS), a reputable solar module manufacturer in the world, today announced its partnership with Schneider Electric to donate a 55kW off-grid solar project in Abu Redis, South Sinai, Egypt.

The remote village called ABU GHURAQD is located about 30 km away from Abu Redis, which comprises of 35 families, a mosque, a school, a small medical center and three farms. The total connected power load includes 15kW residential load and two 25kW irrigation pumps. Prior to completion of the project, the only electricity source of the village was three 30 kW diesel generators supplying the village with electricity for merely 8 hours per day, which could not sufficiently meet the power load demand. Additionally, the noise and air pollution caused by diesel generators were another issue for local residents.

The project has been successfully completed and involved several challenges including governmental approvals and permissions, material security and transportation, as well as operation and maintenance responsibility. The completed off-grid solar power system covers power load for the village for 20 hours per day, significantly improving the life quality of the local residents. Reduced operation time of diesel generators is also helpful for environment protection.

"We're pleased to form a strong partnership with Schneider Electric to deliver this meaningful project. At JinkoSolar, we believe that access to energy is a fundamental human right, and this project is directly in line with that," said Dany Qian, VP of JinkoSolar. "In addition to the contribution to the effective and efficient operation of renewable energy facilities worldwide by providing products and solutions that are highly reliable and offer a good return on investment, JinkoSolar will strive to serve as a responsible corporate citizen with CSR initiatives centered on environmental awareness and clean energy accessibility to all."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a world-renowned solar module manufacturer. JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally. The company distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in more than 80 countries worldwide. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.2 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 6.5 GW for solar cells, and 10 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

