JinkoSolar Unveils New Tiger Module with Tiling Ribbon Technology at All-Energy Australia 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has officially launched a new high efficiency Tiger module using 9-busbar Mono PERC and Tiling Ribbon (TR) technology at All-Energy Australia 2019, Australia's largest national showcase of clean and renewable energy, held in Melbourne. With module efficiency of 20.78%, the new Tiger module is capable of generating up to 460 Wp of peak power output which is suitable for both utility and rooftop installations.

JinkoSolar incorporated Tiling Ribbon technology into the new Tiger module to eliminate the inter-cell gap and increase efficiency. The new Tiger module combines a half-cut cell design to reduce cell current mismatch and ribbon power losses. In addition, 9-Busbar technology shrinks the distance between the main busbar and finger grid line which decreases the resistance loss and increases power output and efficiency.

"Our new Tiger module delivers significantly higher power output and an easy performance boost that doesn't require much extra effort for customers to install," said Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar. "This is another step forward technologically for JinkoSolar and demonstrates our ability to innovate advanced technologies as we accelerate towards the era of grid parity."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.4 GW for solar cells, and 12.6 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, and United Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

