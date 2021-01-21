JinkoSolar Wins PV Magazine Award 2020 for its Tiger Monofacial Module

SHANGRAO, China, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has won the prestigious PV Magazine Award 2020 in the Module category for its Tiger monofacial module.

PV Magazine assembles expert juries and representatives from the global solar world every year and the PV Magazine award is presented to honor technological innovations and groundbreaking solutions in the solar and energy storage industries. The jury has recognized JinkoSolar's Tiger monofacial module for its outstanding ultra-high performance and quality, especially its innovation in TR technology, which eliminates the cell gap to increase module efficiency significantly.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "We are very proud to start the new year with our first internationally acclaimed award from PV Magazine in the module category. We are in the business of innovation and continuously pushing the boundaries of technology to make clean energy accessible to the world. Thanks to our dedicated R&D team, JinkoSolar continues to be recognized by field experts as we set new standards in the industry. We believe that innovation is the key to continued success and reinforces our strong positioning in the global PV industry, which in-turn makes JinkoSolar a more bankable brand to create value for our shareholders."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

