JinkoSolar's Advanced High-efficiency Solar Module Sets New Record with Highest Conversion Efficiency of 23.53%

SHANGRAO, China, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that, after recently setting a test record of 25.25% for large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the maximum solar conversion efficiency of its advanced high-efficiency solar module reached 23.53% and has outperformed the previous record of 23.01%, also set by JinkoSolar, in January 2021. The result was independently tested and confirmed by TÜV Rheinland, one of the world's leading testing service provider on internationally recognized safety and quality standards.

The module's breakthrough performance was the result of adopting JinkoSolar's cutting-edge TOPCon cell technology fused with a new-type of welding and packaging technology. The module design not only reduces the internal resistance loss of the module, but improves power efficiency and module appearance. This latest breakthrough has benefited from the track record of JinkoSolar's R&D capabilities and industry-leading integrated technology, which will further contribute to the mass production of subsequent advanced products.

Dr. Hao Jin, Chief Technology Officer of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, "It is our long-standing commitment to provide customers with high-quality products that drives energy efficiency and reduces LCOE through technological innovation. Every new record achievement demonstrates our R&D capabilities and is great motivation for the invaluable work we do to upgrade industry standards. We are confident that the investments we have made in R&D will lead to more innovative products for higher efficiency and reliability, and leveraged on our extensive global sales network, our leadership will be further strengthened and has positioned us to promote technological progress and green transformation."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11.5 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of March 31, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

