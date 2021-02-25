JINS Eyewear Will Open its 3rd Bay Area Store at Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on March 1st

Over 430 Eyewear Styles and All-In-One Pricing The brand new store houses over 430 styles of eyeglasses, ranging from Airframe lightweight glasses, to Alternative Fit frames, suited for low nose bridges, and more. Adult and Kids sizes are available. The store will continue to feature signature 30-minute prescription glasses (depending on lens availability). Glasses start at $60, with premium quality lenses included: high index up to 1.74, aspheric, UV cut, anti-glare, and hard coatings — all at no extra charge. Customers can continue to use their out-of-network vision insurance benefits for reimbursement. JINS has two other stores in the Bay Area: San Francisco's Union Square (flagship) and Santa Clara's Westfield Valley Fair.

Customers' health and safety is JINS' number one priority, they have COVID-19 safety measures in place, and details can be found here . Eye exams for now will not be available at opening.

Grand Opening Special: Free Blue Light Glasses until 3/14

JINS at Hillsdale Shopping Center kicks off their grand opening with a special promotion to welcome the surrounding community. For every customer in the first 2 weeks: With any purchase of glasses or sunglasses, get 1 free JINS SCREEN Boxed blue light glasses (ready-made as non-prescription). Available in Adult and Kids sizes (regular retail $50 for Adults and $30 for Kids). Limited time offer until March 14th, 2021.

Limited Time Offer: $60 $0 Blue Light Lenses

With more working from home or distance learning, many are spending alarming longer hours looking at digital devices each day. JINS wants to help in these times. They have a limited time offer for free blue light lens upgrades ($60 regular retail). Available online and in stores. Their blue light lenses called JINS SCREEN block blue light and reduce digital eye strain, as proven in the clinical study conducted by Keio University. JINS has already sold over 12 million pairs of blue light glasses in the US and Japan.

About JINS

JINS believes in Eyewear Fit for All. With stylish, innovative eyewear and thoughtful design, they encourage customers to explore their personal style, without having to worry about budget. Not only are they here to help you see the world better, but they also want our world to be a better place to see. Their Cases for Causes program collaborates with local nonprofits, with beautifully designed cases to support their missions. 100% of case sales goes back to the nonprofits. The brand has 640 retail stores globally in Japan, China, Taiwan, Philippines, and Hong Kong, including 6 U.S. stores, in the San Francisco Bay Area: Union Square, San Jose, San Mateo, and in Los Angeles: Sherman Oaks, Arcadia, and Torrance.

For additional information, visit: https://www.jins.com/us

