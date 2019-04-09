Jintel Health Appoints David C. Dvorak as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Announces Completion of Financing

RICHMOND, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jintel Health, Inc., a technology innovator in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for precision medicine, today announced the appointment of David C. Dvorak as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. The Company's founder, Ping Zhang, PhD, will assume the new role of President. Concurrently, the Company announced that it has successfully completed its current round of financing.

Mr. Dvorak is a distinguished business leader with over 20 years of executive operating experience with global healthcare technology companies. He served in various executive positions with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. from 2001 to 2017, including as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2007 to 2017. During his tenure, Zimmer Biomet was built into a Fortune 500 Company with revenues growing from $1.2 billion to $7.7 billion and market capitalization appreciating from $6.2 billion to $25.8 billion. Mr. Dvorak was also previously an executive officer with STERIS plc from 1996 to 2001. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) from 2007 to 2017, including as Chairman from 2012 to 2014.

"David is widely recognized as a highly engaged and effective corporate leader," stated Dr. Zhang. "His track record, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to advancements in healthcare make him an ideal addition to our Company. I am thrilled to welcome David to our team as we work together to deliver on our Precision Intelligence mission."

Mr. Dvorak said, "I am very excited to join the talented and experienced team at Jintel Health. Their passion for delivering best-in-class intelligence to enable the practice of precision medicine and the discovery of novel solutions for patients is unmatched. The Company is perfectly positioned to leverage its technology to unlock the full potential of the latest scientific advancements in treating major disease categories. Our innovative platforms will benefit all stakeholders within the healthcare ecosystem as we collaborate to substantially improve patient outcomes in an economically sustainable manner."

Additionally, the Company announced that it has closed its current round of financing with Black Lake Expeditions LLC as the sole investor. Dr. Zhang added, "This funding will allow the Company to accelerate the commercialization of our Precision Intelligence platform in cancer care across the United States, expand the clinical and genomic datasets underlying our solutions, and continue our innovation in artificial intelligence-powered solutions designed to enable precision medicine and enhance research and discovery with real world evidence."

About Jintel Health

Jintel Health has developed an innovative precision intelligence platform which captures and structures large clinical and genomic datasets, and then applies our advanced analytics and machine learning to enable the practice of precision medicine and the discovery of new patient treatments. Our team has extensive experience and success in leading healthcare technology companies serving providers, payers, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Our Precision Intelligence solutions have been successfully implemented at large healthcare institutions where the combined clinical, genomic, and outcome data are analyzed using our proprietary Artificial Intelligence tools to advance precision medicine and enable novel discoveries.

For more information visit www.jintelhealth.com

Contact:

info@jintelhealth.com

(510) 230-0863

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12763877

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Jintel Health

Related Links

http://www.jintelhealth.com

