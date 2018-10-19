JinYong Imports New Automatic Machines to Accomplish Efficient Production

RENQIU, China, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebei JinYong Electrical Equipment Manufacturing CO., LTD (JinYong) has today upgraded its tower and pole line hardware manufacturing factory. It has installed new automatic machines for efficient and cost-effective pole line hardware manufacturing processes.

With the new automatic machines, JinYong can handle large quantity orders for overhead lines, transmission tower, transmission lines or wood pole line. All ADSS/OPGW Accessories, street light arms, fasteners or pole line hardware are now available at competitive prices.

Hebei JinYong Electrical Equipment Manufacturing CO., LTD

"At JinYong, we strive to meet the increasing demand for pole line hardware, while controlling quality besides reducing production cost by investing in innovative manufacturing technologies," said Joy, JinYong Sales Manager. "With the new automatic machines, we can handle large quantity orders with strict deadlines."

Investing in new automatic machines for manufacturing ADSS/OPGW and pole line hardware accessories will help reduce JinYong's wage bill. JinYong will transfer these benefits to its customers through a 10 percent to 17 percent price reduction on ADSS/OPGW and pole line hardware accessories.

An increasing demand for urgent and large quantity order for pole line hardware has made JinYong eliminate old machines and manufacturing technologies.

The upgrade marks JinYong's significant step towards adhering to strict quality control and reducing lead time.

In addition, JinYong has installed automatic machines with different manufacturing capabilities depending on the type of ADSS/OPGW and pole line hardware accessories. The processes include threading, drop forging, bending, punching, cutting or welding.

Also, JinYong can now conduct all the quality tests – from raw material testing, load tests to evaluating the final pole hardware component. They all conform to international quality standards such as ISO, ASTM, and ANSI.

Depending on the needs, JinYong now customizes the ADSS/OPGW and pole line hardware accessories as per the regions. It may include accessories for Southeast Asia, Africa, Europe or North America.

Besides, all ADSS/OPGW and pole line hardware accessories are hot dip galvanized. JinYong now welcomes both OEM and ODM order for pole line hardware.

About JinYong

Hebei JinYong Electrical Equipment Manufacturing CO., LTD is a leading manufacturer and designer of pole line hardware, street light arm, ADSS/OPGW Accessories, and industrial fasteners.

With over 12 years' experience, JinYong invests in new machines and strict QC. It produces accurate and precise electrical hardware.

JinYong has thousands of semi-automatic molds, automatic machines and knows the market needs and dynamics. JinYong produces both standard and custom electrical pole line hardware.

For more information.

Contact person: Joy (Sales Manager)

Email: sales@hbjinyong.com

Tel: 0086-317 2672011

Website: https://www.hbjinyong.com

SOURCE Hebei JinYong Electrical Equipment Manufacturing CO., LTD

