J.J. Corry launches first Irish whiskey created exclusively for an Irish whiskey online community, selling out within 4 hours of release

To overcome the challenge of Covid to the traditional ways of promoting Whiskey, members of Stories & Sips were able to follow the creation and production of J.J. Corry "The Story" from cask to glass, through video and live stream updates over a 4-month period. After TTB approval and importation, bottles were shipped to members across the USA. This remarkable Whiskey Journey culminated in a live stream launch and member group tasting via Facebook and YouTube, hosted by Barry Chandler, curator of Stories & Sips.

Barry Chandler said "The Story" is a celebration of our growing Irish whiskey community at Stories & Sips. We were thrilled to work with a world-class Irish whiskey partner in Louise McGuane and the team at J.J. Corry and bring this remarkable whiskey to market in record time and receive such an incredible reception from our community. A wonderful whiskey for a wonderful community of whiskey fans."

Founder of J.J. Corry Louise McGuane commented "2020 has presented formidable challenges for us as a rising Irish Whiskey brand. We were unable to travel to the USA and tell our story to new customers, so we tapped directly into the highly engaged online American Irish Whiskey community with Stories & Sips. This allowed us to introduce the J.J. Corry brand from our farm here in Ireland, in real time, to new consumers and enthusiasts all over the USA. A project like The Story lets us tell our tale in an intimate, meaningful way and create new J.J. Corry advocates and fans for life. Bespoke blends like The Story are in our DNA as whiskey bonders. In the 1800's J.J. Corry would have done exactly the same for his high-profile customers from his shop in Kilrush, Ireland we're just doing it in a modern way and at an international level."

About J.J. Corry

Founded in 2015 by Louise McGuane, J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey is Ireland's first modern Whiskey Bonder and maker of award winning J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey. The company sources new make spirit from Irish distilleries and matures it in a purpose built bonded rackhouse on the McGuane Family farm in Cooraclare, Co. Clare, right along the Wild Atlantic Way. Whilst waiting for the whiskey to come of age, they blend sourced mature whiskey to begin to create their own unique house style. J.J Corry has won multiple awards for quality and taste including gold medals in the Irish Whiskey Awards and San Francisco Spirits Competition and World Whiskies Awards.

About Stories & Sips

Stories & Sips celebrates the people, the places and the passion behind Irish whiskey through weekly podcasts, livestreams and events, all designed to build community and prompt conversation around Ireland's beloved whiskey across the United States.

Founded in 2016 by Irishman and Irish whiskey enthusiast Barry Chandler, Stories & Sips today produces the world's most viewed Irish whiskey livestream, The Lock-in, attracting 6,000-,10,000 Irish whiskey fans each week and hosts America's largest online Irish whiskey community, the Irish Whiskey Fans of America Facebook group consisting of more than 6500 engaged members.

Barry is a firm believer that Irish whiskey is more than the liquid in a glass, but rather a catalyst for community and conversation. Stories & Sips brings the people who make and enjoy Irish whiskey together through every event and experience





SOURCE JJ Corry Irish Whiskey