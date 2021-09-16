JL Audio Becomes Official Audio Sponsor of Two Summer WWA Events

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio continues to build upon its investment in the recreational boating industry and commitment to supporting watersports. The company today announces that it has teamed up with the World Wake Association to become the Official Audio Sponsor for the Nautique Wakesurf Masters Championships, taking place September 16 - 19. This expands JL Audio's sponsorship of WWA events, which started with last month's Nautique USA National Wakesurf Championships.

As the event's Official Audio Sponsor, JL Audio will have an exciting venue to introduce wakesports enthusiasts to its brand and extensive line of marine-grade audio solutions. Furthering JL Audio's connection with the sponsored events, both events' official tow boat is a custom JL Audio wrapped Super Air Nautique G23 Paragon with a factory equipped JL Audio sound system.

"The WWA celebrates the athleticism, creativity and style of both amateur and professional wakesurfers, and their events are ideal venues to showcase the technology and innovation behind the boats that make this sport possible. We're thrilled to be playing a role in the upcoming Nautique Wakesurf Masters Championships," said Ora Freeman, National Sales Manager, OEM Division at JL Audio. "Any time people are able to get out on the water and put their all into doing what they love, you can count on JL Audio supporting it."

World Wake Association's Executive Director, Corrie Wilson said, "Tow boats, the lifestyle and powerful sound systems are part of what make wakesports so much fun. As a mainstay of the boating industry, we're excited to make JL Audio the WWA's official audio sponsor of the Nautique USA Wakesurf National Championships and Nautique Masters Wakesurf Championships and look forward to exposing the brand and its premium audio products to our event participants, patrons and fans."

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home, and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.



About the World Wake Association

Developed for riders by riders, the World Wake Association stands as a global network of passionate representatives dedicated to the growth of wakesports. Since 1989, our mission and values remain true to the core of our community. Our position as the authority on competitive standards has been earned through consistent development; sanctioning and producing more than 15,000 worldwide events and counting. The WWA is the only organization solely focused on the best interests of the sport, spearheading a collective movement on the journey to discover where wake takes you. The WWA owns and operates the WWA Wakeboard World Series, WWA Wake Park World Series, WWA Wakeboard National Championships, WWA Wake Park National Championships, WWA Wakeboard World Championships, WWA Wake Park World Championships, WWA Wake Park Triple Crown, WWA Pro Card and WWA Rider Experience.

