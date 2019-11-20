JL Audio Brings Groundbreaking Marine Audio Tech to METSTRADE 2019

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, innovative manufacturer of high-end audio solutions, is in attendance at the METSTRADE 2019 event in Amsterdam, showcasing the latest in audio integration for the marine market and the latest of innovative products released to the market – M6 and M3 marine speakers, MediaMaster™ line of source units, and a new line marine grade amplifiers with built-in DSP, along with latest in TuN system tuning software. This reinforces the brand's commitment to educating and supporting installers, distributors and boat-builders alike on a global scale.

"METSTRADE is a cornerstone of the European marine industry and with JL Audio's marine business thriving globally, we are looking forward to this invaluable opportunity to meet partners present and future," said Simon Drake, director of marine OEM sales at JL Audio. "This year, we are excited to not only showcase our latest marine products, but to preview groundbreaking new tech designed to optimize the soundstage and maximize audio performance in challenging open-air boat environments."

Returning to METSTRADE this year, JL Audio will be highlighting and demonstrating the brand's latest product lines and features including:

M6 speakers, subwoofers and tower speakers: premium, high-performance marine loudspeakers, subwoofers, and tower speakers with Transflective RGB illumination.

premium, high-performance marine loudspeakers, subwoofers, and tower speakers with Transflective RGB illumination. MediaMaster source units : advanced digital media source units that support NMEA 2000 network integration and offer vast compatibility with MFDs from popular brands like Lowrance, Garmin, Simrad and Raymarine.

: advanced digital media source units that support NMEA 2000 network integration and offer vast compatibility with MFDs from popular brands like Lowrance, Garmin, Simrad and Raymarine. Total JL Integration: JL Audio is redefining marine audio system performance by working with boat builders in the design phase to ensure optimal speaker placement. JL Audio is also rolling out new DSP technology that takes this hands-on support even further, allowing JL Audio to deliver custom tuning profiles specific to builders, ensuring ideal acoustic performance and expansive soundstage optimized to the boat's seating arrangement.

JL Audio will be located at Booth # 01.425 at METSTRADE 2019. The event will be held at the RAI in Amsterdam.

For more information about JL Audio, please visit www.jlaudio.com , or follow on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter .

