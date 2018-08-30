JLab Audio Launches Next Generation True Wireless

"The Epic Air Elite are a true testament of innovation when you listen to the community," said JLab CEO Win Cramer. "We listened to customers of our original Epic Air. They loved the design, the battery life, and the fit. We adopted their recommendations into the Epic Air Elite true wireless earbud. Now with our world-class fit and best-in-class battery, we have super strong Bluetooth connection to make cutouts obsolete, Be Aware Audio for a safe experience while running or biking, improved user interface, quick access to Siri/Google with an even sportier design."

Intuitive touch controls on the earbuds allow you to control your music as well as change the EQ sound settings between three different options: Signature, Balanced, or Bass Boost. An improved custom earhook design, with a thinner, cushier feel, ensures your earbuds will stay comfortably in place through any workout. For a secure in-ear fit and optimal sound, eight different gel ear tips are provided to help find your ideal fit. All the controls are at your fingertips with intuitive touch sensors; plus, two built-in microphones allow you to take calls or activate voice assistants. You'll also now be able to hear audio from phone calls in both earbuds.

*Source: The NPD Group. Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Stereo Headphones, Based on Unit Sales, March 2018 – May 2018. JLab Audio defines "major" as any headphone manufacturer selling over 1M units in March 2018 – May 2018

SOURCE JLab Audio

Related Links

http://www.jlabaudio.com

