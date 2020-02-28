JLK Inspection has announced signing of a partnership with the National TB Center (NTC) and the Clinton Health Access Initiatives (CHAI) in Lao PDR to conduct a tuberculosis screening project

JLK Inspection was officially selected as the partner by CHAI on behalf of the Lao PDR NTC in December 2019 with its product, called 'JLD-02K', supporting clinicians to make diagnoses more effectively. JLK Inspection will be starting the project with NTC and CHAI in Lao PDR on February 20.

JLK Inspection's "JLD-02K" is an AI-based lung disease analysis solution, providing convenience to the clinicians while also supporting higher precision of analysis. By using the solution, it is expected to help address the problem of low radiologist capacity while also cutting down the expense of the screening. With the project successfully implemented, all parties hope to construct an efficient tuberculosis screening process together in Lao PDR to better serve the community.

With such high technical advancement, JLK Inspection's 'JLD-02K' has achieved its unique commercial compatibility to operate on a mini-PC or even on a laptop, not required to operate on high-end workstations. Utilizing core component modularization technologies to make the neural network lighter and incorporating equipment-interlocking technology, JLK Inspection has built the capability to provide the solutions with more flexibility, versatility, and stability.

JLK Inspection has expressed that they "are very pleased to be selected as a partnering company of Lao PDR NTC and CHAI's TB case finding project after a competitive bidding process among leading artificial intelligence companies from around the world and are pleased to see the achievement of our technological competitiveness. We look forward to further exploring the overseas market." The selected party has emphasized the meaningfulness of the partnership, describing as a "bridgehead to further implementation of our solutions to help saving lives."

The Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. (CHAI) is a global health organization committed to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease in low-and middle-income countries. CHAI works with its partners to strengthen the capabilities of governments and the private sector to create and sustain high-quality health systems that can succeed without our assistance.

