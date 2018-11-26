JLL achieves Management Top 250 ranking for second consecutive year

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has again been named one of America's most effectively managed companies by the Drucker Institute's Management Top 250. The ranking analyzes and compares the performance of major U.S. companies in five key areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

JLL improved to #23 this year (following a ranking of #35 in 2017), out of the 250 listed companies and is the only commercial real estate company in the top 150. JLL scored particularly high in the areas of innovation and social responsibility.

"We're pleased to be recognized again by the Drucker Institute for our efforts to grow and change in the dynamic business world," said JLL's Greg O'Brien, CEO, Americas. "Commitments to continuous innovation and being a good corporate citizen are some of the core elements of our firm, and we look forward to continuing to evolve and improve in those and other areas moving forward."

The Drucker Institute, named after the late business expert Peter Drucker, works to ensure his management philosophy is used in today's business world. Its mission is "strengthening organizations to strengthen society."

Rather than rank companies on a single measure such as profits or productivity, the Management Top 250 takes a more holistic approach. The five areas of customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength reflect Drucker's core principles. Click here to see the full ranking.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has collected the following US and global awards in the last year:

Forbes 2018 America's Best Employers, fourth year in a row

2018 America's Best Employers, fourth year in a row Ethisphere Institute's World's Most Ethical Companies, 11 th year in a row

year in a row National Association for Female Executives Top Companies for Executive Women, third year in a row

Working Mother '100 Best Companies,' second year in a row

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, fourth year in a row

DiversityMBA Magazine's 50 Out Front

Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index

BLACK ENTERPRISE's 2018 50 Best Companies for Diversity

Military Friendly Employers

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 88,000 as of September 30, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

