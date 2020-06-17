JLL announces ambitious new program in 2019 Global Sustainability Report

CHICAGO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today that it has achieved, or is on-track to achieve, its 2020 sustainability targets, and has established an ambitious new, multi-year program framed around its commitment to shape the future of real estate for a better world.

JLL's sustainability strategy, Building a Better Tomorrow, focuses on embedding sustainability across the four pillars of the program: Clients, People, Workplaces and Communities. The multi-year plan advances JLL's commitment to clients, employees and communities by focusing on:

Cutting carbon emissions across its workspaces and operations by 70%, through the delivery of JLL's validated science-based target. The target is aligned with the 1.5°C trajectory set forth by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and Paris Climate Agreement, the most stringent recommended reduction pathway. This work is complemented by JLL's accompanying scope 3 emissions reduction target which focuses on partnering with clients to realize their own energy and sustainability goals.

Implementing the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to identify and assess climate-related risks and opportunities to support the shift to a low-carbon economy, while continuing to provide greater transparency for the investor community.

Doing everything JLL can to achieve a better, fair and more sustainable future for all by concentrating its efforts on six UN Sustainable Development Goals – Goals 3, 5, 8, 11, 12 and 13 – that are most material to JLL.

"A comprehensive and proactive approach to achieving sustainability is more important than ever to address the impacts of COVID-19 and other major challenges we see in the world today," said Christian Ulbrich, CEO JLL. "Our Global Sustainability report shows JLL making good progress, and we will continue to strive for ambitious goals and targets to drive that progress further and faster. Whatever the economic climate, our purpose is clear. We will continue in shaping the future of real estate for a better world."

"We are now in a strong position to build back better. This report is our roadmap; to guide our commitment to being a responsible business and to help us achieve resilience across all areas of sustainability; resilience we will need to meet the environmental, social and governance challenges that lie ahead of us all," said Richard Batten, Chief Global Sustainability Officer, JLL.

JLL's sustainability highlights for 2019 include:

Generating lasting value for our Clients : 240 sustainable building certifications achieved for clients; 112,674 metric tons CO2e averted by advising clients on renewable energy projects.

Clients 240 sustainable building certifications achieved for clients; 112,674 metric tons CO2e averted by advising clients on renewable energy projects. Engaging our People : percent of female employees increased to 35% of the workforce; 14 major global recognitions for our work in diversity and inclusion; the introduction of One team S.A.F.E.R together, a global program to drive a stronger safety culture across JLL.

People percent of female employees increased to 35% of the workforce; 14 major global recognitions for our work in diversity and inclusion; the introduction of One team S.A.F.E.R together, a global program to drive a stronger safety culture across JLL. Transforming our Workplaces : 72 JLL offices achieved sustainable building certifications, including the highest score in energy and environmental design for JLL's Hong Kong office at One Taikoo Place.

Workplaces 72 JLL offices achieved sustainable building certifications, including the highest score in energy and environmental design for JLL's office at One Taikoo Place. Supporting our Communities : 12,582 days of employee time contributed to communities; $11.1m in contributions made to community causes.

Communities 12,582 days of employee time contributed to communities; in contributions made to community causes. The rollout of a global Sustainable Procurement Framework to leverage JLL's third-party spend of more than $32 billion for clients and communities.

Find out more by downloading the JLL 2019 Global Sustainability Summary (8 pages) and/or the full JLL 2019 Global Sustainability Report.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 94,000 as of March 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

Contact: Gayle Kantro

Phone: +1 312 450.5948

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL-IR