JLL Hires Chief Product Officer to Lead JLL Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced the hire of Chief Product Officer Sharad Rastogi to lead JLL Technologies (JLLT). Based in San Francisco, Rastogi will lead product strategy and engineering execution of JLLT's revenue-generating technology offerings, helping to unlock data-driven insights and experiences, while improving the efficiency and ROI of clients' real estate portfolios.

(PRNewsfoto/JLL)

"Sharad Rastogi brings impressive tech visionary credentials with a background in growing billion-dollar businesses," said Mihir Shah, co-CEO at JLLT. "His expertise will be immensely valuable in charting the course of our technology offerings and driving results for clients."

Rastogi is a global technology executive with a proven track record of transforming businesses and increasing shareholder value across a broad range of leadership roles. Before JLLT, he was responsible for a diverse portfolio of software and appliances as chief product officer and SVP of Dell Technologies' $3 billion-plus Data Protection Division. Prior to that, Rastogi held senior roles in general management, products, marketing, corporate development and strategy at leading companies including Cisco, JDSU, Avid and Bain. He is also an adviser to Boston University's College of Engineering.

Rastogi holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree in manufacturing engineering from Boston University, and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi.

"Technology's evolution and rapid acceleration have laid the foundation for building powerful solutions that solve the real-world problems facing commercial real estate today," said Rastogi. "With its technology expertise, high-quality data and strong client relationships, JLLT is well positioned to succeed in this space."

JLLT is a first-of-its-kind team that combines commercial real estate experts with world-class technologists to deliver solutions that transform the way organizations acquire, manage, operate and experience space.

To learn more about JLLT and hear from Rastogi, listen to the recent webinar "Decoding the impact of technology on CRE strategy & operations."

About JLL Technologies

JLL Technologies (JLLT) is a division of JLL, a world leader in real estate services, that helps organizations transform the way they acquire, operate, manage, and experience space. JLLT is a first-of-its-kind team combining builders of high-growth tech companies and commercial real estate experts. Its comprehensive technology portfolio of purpose-built solutions and leading venture-backed companies exceed industry demands for better business intelligence, workplace experience and smart building platforms. Learn more at www.jllt.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 92,000 as of September 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.instagram.com/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

Contact: Laurel Cifala

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL

Related Links

http://www.jll.com

