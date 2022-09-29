JLL Hires Senior Real Estate Investment Banking Duo to Bolster Capital Markets Business Globally

Wenceslao Bunge and Jaime Riera join JLL to strengthen Capital Markets offering

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL has appointed Wenceslao Bunge and Jaime Riera as part of the continued global expansion of its Capital Markets business. Bunge will be the Global Co-Chair of Real Estate Investment Banking, with a specific focus on the EMEA, APAC and Latin American markets. Riera joins as the EMEA Head of M&A and Corporate Advisory, within the existing Equity Advisory business, adding to the growing capability within the region.

Bunge joins JLL after more than 29 years at Credit Suisse, where his most recent position was the Global Chairman of Real Estate and CEO for the Credit Suisse European Bank. He has worked in New York, São Paulo, London and most recently in Spain for 5 years. Riera has 20 years of investment banking experience and also joins from Credit Suisse, where he worked since 2007 and most recently led the EMEA Real Estate Investment Banking and the European Mid-market M&A teams. Both Bunge and Riera will be based in JLL's Madrid office.

Richard Bloxam, CEO Capital Markets, says: "We are excited to bring Wenceslao and Jaime on board as we grow our investment banking advisory capabilities both globally and in EMEA. At an average of $140Bn traded annually over the past five years, real estate M&A represents around 10% of the overall commercial real estate universe. The need to provide strategic advice and solutions to owners, investors, occupiers and lenders in real estate across the entire capital stack has never been greater."

Matthew Richards, EMEA CEO of Capital Markets, says: "It's fantastic to have such prominent figures join our Capital Markets business. Both Wenceslao and Jaime bring with them a wealth of knowledge and we look forward to working alongside them to strengthen and grow our services in this space. Offering this end-to-end service will be a real differentiator for our clients."

Wenceslao Bunge and Jaime Riera, comment: "We are extremely pleased to be joining JLL using our investment banking and real estate experience to provide strategic advice to clients to support their decision making. The market is set for some turbulence as we enter the final quarter of the year, so it's vital for real estate investors to make strategic decisions and this is an area where we can really help them."

JLL offers a range of investment sales, corporate capital markets, debt and equity advisory capabilities today including funds placement, equity placement and M&A.

