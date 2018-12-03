JLL named Most JUST Company in real estate for third straight year

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) today was named one of America's Most JUST Companies and, for the third consecutive year, the industry leader in real estate. The recognition comes from Forbes and JUST Capital, a nonprofit that for three years has surveyed thousands of Americans on the issues they care about and ranked U.S. companies according to their performance in those areas.

(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR)

The JUST Capital rankings encompass the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. and are based on one of the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behavior. The 2018 surveys involved 9,000 Americans who selected the following topics as important: fair pay and good benefits; customer treatment and privacy; beneficial products; environmental impact; job creation; community support in the U.S. and abroad; ethical leadership; and long-term financial growth. JLL outperformed its peers in all those categories.

"JLL is committed to supporting the needs of our employees, clients and communities," said Greg O'Brien, CEO, Americas. "We're pleased and honored to lead our industry for the third consecutive year and to be recognized for our practices around pay equity, job creation and sustainability."

"Trust in our institutions is more important than ever right now," said Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane. "The JUST 100 recognizes companies that are doing right within society. The rankings help companies gauge their progress on benchmarks that go far beyond quarterly earnings toward long-term value-creation for all stakeholders."

As one of America's Most JUST Companies, JLL is also included in Goldman Sachs Asset Management's JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEArca: JUST) – the first ever exchange-traded fund based on just business behavior, constructed from JUST Capital's rankings. For the complete 2018 JUST 100 list, please visit: www.forbes.com/just100.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has collected the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Forbes 2018 America's Best Employers, fourth year in a row

2018 America's Best Employers, fourth year in a row Ethisphere Institute's World's Most Ethical Companies, 11 th year in a row

year in a row National Association for Female Executives Top Companies for Executive Women, third year in a row

Working Mother '100 Best Companies,' second year in a row

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, fourth year in a row

DiversityMBA Magazine's 50 Out Front

Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index

BLACK ENTERPRISE's 2018 50 Best Companies for Diversity

Military Friendly Employers

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 88,000 as of September 30, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital, an independent, nonprofit organization, aligns business practices with the priorities of the American people to ensure capitalism works for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help people make more informed decisions about where to invest, work, and buy to direct capital toward companies advancing a more just future. For additional information, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com .

About Forbes Media

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most-influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 120 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit: www.forbes.com/forbes-media/ .

About the Methodology

JUST Capital's Rankings are the culmination of over four years of market research (encompassing over 81,000 respondents mapped to the U.S. Census population) on what the American people prioritize regarding corporate behavior today. JUST Capital conducted its 2018 survey, which included 9,000 respondents, in partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago. The survey results found that Americans, when asked to identify what is most important for companies to prioritize, ranked the following in order of importance: Workers, Customers, Products, the Environment, Jobs, Communities, and finally, Leadership & Shareholders. JUST Capital then tracked and evaluated the performance of companies against these priorities and created the ranking model that drives America's Most JUST Companies, including the JUST 100 absolute ranking and Industry Leader list. The selection of companies draws from the Russell 1000 Index, which represents over 90 percent of the U.S. stock market value.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://plus.google.com/+joneslanglasalle

Contact: William Polk

Phone: +1 312 228 3943

Email: William.Polk@am.jll.com

SOURCE JLL-IR

Related Links

http://www.jll.com

