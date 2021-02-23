JLL named one of Ethisphere's 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies for 14th consecutive year

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies®. For the 14th consecutive year, JLL has been honored for its commitment to improve communities, build capable and empowered workforces, and foster a corporate culture focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

JLL is one of only four honorees in the real estate industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.



"We are honored to be included in the Ethisphere Institute's 2021 list of World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th consecutive year," said Alan Tse, JLL Global Chief Legal Officer. "Ethics is one of JLL's core values and we take pride in this external recognition of the strength of our program and the commitment of our leaders."

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at JLL for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Ethics & Performance

According to Ethisphere's Ethics Index, the publicly listed 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies honorees outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 7.1 percentage points from January 2016 to January 2021.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlines and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

Honorees

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice . JLL has received the following awards in the last year:

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

Drucker Institute WSJ Management Top 250

Fortune World's Most Admired Companies

Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index

Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of December 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

