JLL Names Chris Stent Executive Managing Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today the appointment of Christopher D. Stent as Executive Managing Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. He will have a key role in communicating JLL's strategic priorities, with direct responsibility for leading the company's global corporate finance programs and strengthening JLL's relationships with the financial community. He will report to CFO Stephanie Plaines and be located in the company's corporate headquarters in Chicago.

Stent developed his expertise in investor relations by serving as Vice President of Investor Relations at McDonald's Corporation, where he led the department and was the primary contact for an extensive network of analysts and global institutional investors. During that time, he was consistently named to the All-America Executive Team by Institutional Investor and also served on the Listed Company Advisory Board at the NYSE. His previous experience includes investment banking at William Blair as well as positions at Unilever and General Mills.

"Chris combines deep knowledge of capital markets and passion for investor relations with an impressive track record working with companies that have global brands and footprints," said Plaines. "With this unique blend of skills and expertise, Chris brings to JLL the seasoned credibility and experience needed to further advance our Investor Relations and Corporate Finance platforms."

Stent earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He is an active member of the National Investor Relations Institute Senior Roundtable and Steering Committee. He is a past president of the Notre Dame Club of Chicago and serves on the Advisory Council of the College of Arts and Letters at the University of Notre Dame.

"I am excited to join JLL and be a part of the growth of this leading company in the dynamic real estate industry," said Stent. "I see tremendous opportunity to help shape JLL's bright future."

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management.

