JLL one of America's Best Employers according to Forbes

CHICAGO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named JLL (NYSE: JLL) to its 2019 list of America's Best Employers. The recognition, which JLL has received for the fifth consecutive year, assesses employee satisfaction across 500 large companies.

"We're honored to be recognized again by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers," said Greg O'Brien, CEO of the Americas at JLL. "The competition for talent is tighter than ever, and we work hard to make JLL a place where our people and clients can achieve their ambitions."

To compile the Forbes list, 50,000 employees were surveyed at companies with more than 1,000 staff members. Respondents were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer to someone else on a scale of zero to 10. They were also asked to name employers that stand out either negatively or positively in their industry. Finally, participants were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding their employer's working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

The top companies represent 25 different industries such as Business Services and Supplies, Utilities, Transportation & Logistics and Drugs & Biotechnology.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

The Drucker Institute's Management Top 250

JUST 100 (America's Most JUST Companies)

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Best Employers for Diversity Working Mother 100 Best Companies

NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence

