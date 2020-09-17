JLL reaches milestone of providing over 1 million meals* to Feeding America®

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL has helped provide over 1 million meals* to Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the U.S. By converting a percentage of online catering sales to cash donations for the nationwide network of food banks, JLL and ezCater, the largest marketplace for business catering, collaborate to fight food insecurity with CaterCares, a free, charitable program that anyone can use.

This announcement comes during September's Hunger Action Month and at a time when companies are welcoming employees back to their offices.

"As we advise our clients on re-entry to their workplaces, we're encouraging them to consider using CaterCares, particularly in areas where restaurant options may be limited for employees returning to an office environment," said Jay Koster, JLL Group Head of Americas Capital Markets & Investor Services. "CaterCares meets a basic business need – office catering – while also doing good in the world. During this period of re-entry, ordering from CaterCares is a great way to both welcome employees back and also help to stamp out food insecurity nationwide."

CaterCares was created in 2016 by JLL employee Lori Mabardi, Senior Director, ESG Research & Strategy, to mobilize corporate America in the fight against hunger. That fight is even more pressing today. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding America estimates that 54 million people – including 18 million children – might face food insecurity in the U.S. this year. In comparison, the number of food-insecure individuals in 2018 was 37 million. According to the USDA**, the impact of hunger also highlights racial inequities, as 24.1% of Black children, 19.2% of Hispanic children and 11% of white children lived in food insecure households in 2019.

"Reaching 1 million meals has truly been a group effort and it couldn't have happened without JLL's commitment to supporting our ambitions," said Mabardi. "I want to thank every person who has helped us reach this milestone. We know it takes a village and we invite everyone to join this unique program that proves we can do good while we do business."

With companies spending more than $25 billion on catering in 2019, according to Technomic, the opportunity to help is significant. Using the free platform, a typical $250 catering order provides approximately 100 meals that are distributed locally through Feeding America's nationwide network of over 200 food banks. Anyone can participate by ordering meals at https://catercares.com/.

Since CaterCares began, JLL has organized volunteer events at Feeding America food banks in cities including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Fort Myers, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix and St. Paul. Learn more about the company's efforts to fight hunger and how to get involved here.

"We're so appreciative that JLL has reached this landmark number," said Catherine Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at Feeding America. "That's one million times that we have helped to fight food insecurity and helped provide nourishing meals to people who need them most."

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of nearly 93,000 as of June 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com .

About ezCater

ezCater is the largest national marketplace for business catering with 80,000+ restaurants and caterers and 125+ million people served. ezCater provides companies of all sizes, anywhere in the country, with COVID-smart food solutions for work. Nationwide, restaurants and caterers use ezCater's platform to grow and manage their catering business. For more information or to place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks

**Source: USDA: September 2020

