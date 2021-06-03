JLL Recognized as a Leader in the Workplace Systems Integrators Market by Verdantix

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced that independent analyst firm Verdantix has recognized the company as a Leader in its Green Quadrant Workplace System Integrators 2021 Report.

The Green Quadrant Workplace System Integrators Report is based on Verdantix's fact-based analysis to understand the top vendors in the landscape demonstrating high breadth of functionality and strong market momentum. According to the 2021 report, JLL received leading rankings for business process design and improvement, implementation for real estate and workplace systems, employee COVID-19 solutions, and organizational change management and governance, among others.

"It's critical for companies to leverage technology to meet their evolving organizational needs," said Sharad Rastogi, president, JLL Technologies. "As data-driven decisions, automation and integration become industry requirements, Verdantix's recognition of JLL Technologies validates our innovation strategy, real estate expertise and vision to empower our customers with cutting-edge technology solutions."

JLL's business division dedicated to commercial real estate (CRE) technology, JLL Technologies (JLLT), has over 30 years of global expertise implementing technology solutions for customers in more than 130 countries. JLLT brings blended learnings across different industries and deep expertise to ensure customers leverage the proper technology and processes to drive impactful outcomes, helping them better understand:

How to align their business and talent strategies with their workplaces and portfolio.

How to leverage the latest technologies for planning and portfolio decisions.

How best to capture and commercialize data related to people, assets, buildings and markets.

How to make the right technology investments that work today and evolve to meet the needs of tomorrow.

"There's a growing need for technologies, such as space management and utilization tools, that can ensure offices and other built spaces are safe, secure, sustainable and designed to foster productivity," says Ibrahim Yate, senior analyst in the Verdantix Smart Buildings Practice. "As companies continue to rethink return-to-office strategies, it's crucial to engage a forward-thinking workplace systems integrator to advise, design, implement and manage solutions that create long-term, successful real estate and facilities management outcomes."

The Verdantix Green Quadrant Workplace Systems Integrators 2021 report is an independent benchmark of workplace systems integrators. The study findings are based on a 92-point questionnaire, extensive briefings and a survey of 250 corporate real estate and facility management executives. Verdantix assessed capabilities of the 13 most prominent service providers available on the market on how they compare across seven capability areas related to real estate and workplace management processes.

For additional information, read the full Workplace Systems Integrator Green Quadrant report by Verdantix.

About JLL Technologies

JLL Technologies (JLLT) is a division of JLL, a world leader in real estate services, that helps organizations transform the way they acquire, operate, manage and experience space. JLLT is a first-of-its-kind team combining builders of high-growth tech companies and commercial real estate experts. Its comprehensive technology portfolio of purpose-built solutions and leading venture-backed companies exceed industry demands for better business intelligence, workplace experience and smart building platforms. Learn more at www.jllt.com .

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of December 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

